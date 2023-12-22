Rams' 30-22 home victory over the New Orleans Saints by the numbers

The Rams' Demarcus Robinson celebrates his touchdown catch just before the half against the Saints. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 30-22 home win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night:

4

Consecutive games with a touchdown catch for Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson. He finished with six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown reception on six targets, all in the first half, against the Saints.

4

Consecutive home victories for the Rams, who have won five of their last six games. The Rams are 3-0 against the Saints in the regular season since moving back to L.A. in 2016, the previous two wins coming at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

6

Games this season with 100 yards receiving for Rams receiver Puka Nacua. He had nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. He also ran twice for 16 yards. It also was the 10th game Nacua has had a least five receptions and 50 yards receiving.

1,057

Rushing yards for the Rams Kyren Williams this season despite missing four games. He has scored 12 touchdowns this season, nine on the ground. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

6

Games Williams has surpassed 100 yards rushing this season out of the 11 he has played. He ran 22 times for 104 yards against the Saints. It was his third consecutive 100-yard rushing performance.

14

Touchdown passes thrown by the Rams' Matthew Stafford in five December games with only one interception. He has not turned the ball over in the last four games. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

5

Missed field-goal attempts by Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik in seven games. He missed a 47-yard attempt in the first half against the Saints.

Summary

New Orleans 0 7 0 15 — 22



RAMS 7 10 10 3 — 30

First Quarter





RAMS — Nacua 2 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 2:28. Drive: 14 plays, 95 yards, 7:56. Key plays: Stafford 22 pass to Higbee, Stafford 17 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-6, Stafford 15 pass to D.Robinson, Stafford 12 pass to Kupp, K.Williams 10 run.

Second Quarter





RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 20, 10:23. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 3:09. Key plays: Stafford 28 pass to Nacua, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp.

New Orleans — Shaheed 45 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), 2:28. Drive: 3 plays, 63 yards, 1:25. Key play: Carr 20 pass to Ju.Johnson.

RAMS — D.Robinson 4 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), :21. Drive: 5 plays, 58 yards, 00:35. Key plays: Stafford 32 pass to D.Robinson, Stafford 11 pass to Nacua.

Third Quarter





RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 22, 11:10. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 3:50. Key plays: Stafford 41 pass to Nacua, Stafford 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-10.

RAMS — K.Williams 10 run (Havrisik kick), 5:42. Drive: 5 plays, 41 yards, 2:45. Key plays: Fuller 21 interception return to New Orleans 41, K.Williams 10 run.

Fourth Quarter





RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 32, 12:44. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Stafford 15 pass to Nacua, Rivers 10 run, Stafford 29 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-1, Stafford 6 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-8.

New Orleans — Ju.Johnson 5 pass from Carr (Grupe kick), 6:33. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 6:11. Key plays: Carr 14 pass to Olave, Ja.Williams 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Carr 20 pass to Ju.Johnson on 3rd-and-6.

New Orleans — Perry 35 pass from Carr (Olave pass from Carr), 3:53. Drive: 2 plays, 35 yards, 00:40.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: NEW ORLEANS, Kamara 9-19, Williams 2-8, Shaheed 1-4, Carr 2-2, Hill 2-2. RAMS, K.Williams 22-104, Rivers 6-20, Nacua 2-16, Kupp 1-(minus 3), Stafford 1-(minus 4).

PASSING: NEW ORLEANS, Carr 27-40-1-319. RAMS, Stafford 24-34-0-328.

RECEIVING: NEW ORLEANS, Olave 9-123, Shaheed 5-70, Kamara 5-16, J.Johnson 4-48, Perry 1-35, Moreau 1-13, Kirkwood 1-9, Williams 1-5. RAMS, Nacua 9-164, Robinson 6-82, Kupp 6-52, Higbee 3-30.

PUNT RETURNS: NEW ORLEANS, None. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: NEW ORLEANS, None. RAMS, Trammell 1-3.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: NEW ORLEANS, Adebo 9-1-0, Mathieu 6-3-0, Taylor 5-1-0, Yiadom 4-3-0, Granderson 3-5-1, D.Davis 2-4-0, Howden 2-4-0, Werner 2-3-0, Saunders 2-2-0, Shepherd 2-2-0, Amadi 2-1-0, Jordan 1-1-0, Abram 1-0-0, Baun 1-0-0, Mustipher 0-3-0, Bresee 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0. RAMS, J.Johnson 5-3-0, Lake 5-2-0, Jones 4-3-1, Witherspoon 4-1-0, Rozeboom 2-3-0, Turner 2-1-1, Donald 2-0-0, Fuller 2-0-0, Murchison 2-0-0, Hoecht 1-2-0, Durant 1-1-0, Hampton 1-0-0, K.Thomas 1-0-0, B.Brown 0-2-0, Reeder 0-1-0, Young 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: NEW ORLEANS, None. RAMS, Fuller 1-21.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Havrisik 47.

Officials — Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Ramon George, HL Kent Payne, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Tyree Walton, Replay Durwood Manley.

Attendance — 73,228.





