Rams' 17-16 home win over the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass over Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Stafford is second all-time in the NFL for yards passing through 200 games. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 17-16 home win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:

15

Consecutive field-goal attempts kicked successfully by the Seahawks' Jason Myers before he missed a 55-yard attempt in the waning seconds of a 17-16 loss to the Rams.

10-5

Record for Rams coach Sean McVay against Seattle coach Pete Carroll, including a 30-20 win in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 9, 2021.

144

Yards of offense for the Rams in the fourth quarter, after producing just 123 over the first three quarters.

130

Yards in penalties committed by the Seahawks, who were flagged a dozen times. The Rams were slightly better, losing 92 yards on nine penalties.

2-6

Seahawks record in Los Angeles against the Rams since they moved back to the City of Angels in 2016.

3

Quarterback hits for Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, including the blow that knocked out Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith.

54,342

Career yards passing for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the second most in NFL history through 200 games. Drew Brees holds the record with 55,439.

Summary

Seattle 7 6 3 0 — 16



RAMS 0 7 0 10 — 17





First Quarter





Seattle — Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:20. Drive: 14 plays, 88 yards, 7:46. Key plays: G.Smith 9 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-6, Charbonnet 3 run on 3rd-and-1, G.Smith 9 pass to Smith-Njigba on 3rd-and-5, G.Smith 11 pass to Lockett.





Second Quarter





Seattle — Field goal Myers 54, 8:26. Drive: 15 plays, 62 yards, 8:34. Key plays: Charbonnet 11 run, G.Smith 32 pass to Smith-Njigba on 3rd-and-10, Charbonnet 8 run on 4th-and-1, Charbonnet 2 run on 3rd-and-22.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 43, 4:48. Drive: 6 plays, 43 yards, 3:06. Key play: G.Smith 53 pass to Metcalf.

RAMS — Nacua 4 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), :09. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:39. Key plays: Freeman 15 run, Stafford 14 pass to Trammell, Stafford 12 pass to Trammell, Stafford 17 pass to Atwell.

Third Quarter





Seattle — Field goal Myers 52, 8:03. Drive: 8 plays, 13 yards, 3:56. Key plays: G.Smith 10 pass to Dallas on 3rd-and-11, G.Smith 9 pass to Charbonnet on 4th-and-1.

Fourth Quarter





RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Havrisik kick), 7:38. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 4:45. Key plays: Stafford 23 pass to Robinson, Stafford 14 pass to Henderson, Stafford 17 pass to Higbee, Stafford 11 pass to Nacua.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 22, 1:31. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key plays: Kendrick 0 interception return to RAMS 21, Stafford 32 pass to Nacua, Stafford 11 pass to Nacua, Freeman 3 run on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 3 pass to Henderson on 3rd-and-7.





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: SEATTLE, Charbonnet 15-47, Walker 4-18, Dallas 1-4, G.Smith 1-(minus 1). RAMS, Freeman 17-73, Nacua 1-7, Stafford 2-1, Henderson 6-1, Z.Evans 1-0.

PASSING: SEATTLE, G.Smith 22-34-0-233, Lock 2-6-1-3. RAMS, Stafford 17-31-1-190.

RECEIVING: SEATTLE, Charbonnet 6-22, Metcalf 5-94, Lockett 5-51, Smith-Njigba 3-40, Dallas 1-10, Dissly 1-9, Bobo 1-8, Fant 1-4, Walker 1-(minus 2). RAMS, Nacua 5-70, Henderson 4-28, Trammell 3-23, Robinson 2-24, Atwell 1-17, Higbee 1-17, Kupp 1-11.

PUNT RETURNS: SEATTLE, Dallas 2-25. RAMS, Trammell 4-30.

KICKOFF RETURNS: SEATTLE, None. RAMS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: SEATTLE, Diggs 8-5-0, Wagner 6-4-0, Witherspoon 5-3-1, Love 3-1-0, T.Brown 2-1-0, Williams 2-1-0, Woolen 2-1-0, Brooks 1-2-0, Ja.Reed 1-2-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Edwards 1-0-0, C.Young 1-0-0, Clark 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0. RAMS, Lake 7-1-0, Jones 5-7-.5, Fuller 5-1-0, Hoecht 5-1-0, J.Johnson 3-0-0, Kendrick 3-0-0, Turner 2-2-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, J.Williams 1-3-1, Young 1-3-0, B.Brown 1-1-.5, Donald 1-0-0, Reeder 0-1-0, Rozeboom 0-1-0, K.Thomas 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: SEATTLE, Woolen 1-0. RAMS, Kendrick 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: SEATTLE, Myers 55.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Martin Hankins, Replay Kevin Brown.

Attendance — 72,704.

