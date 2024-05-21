Ramos hilariously credits ‘rally pelican' for Giants' resurgence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As Heliot Ramos continues to make a big impact for the Giants after his call-up from the minor leagues, the outfielder still credits an unlikely source for the team’s turnaround.

Speaking Tuesday on KNBR's “Murph & Markus” show, Ramos was asked who was more responsible for the Giants' resurgence in the past two weeks, himself or the legendary "rally pelican," with the 24-year-old giving an unlikely answer.

“The pelican for sure,” Ramos said. “I thought about [running over to] it for a minute, but then I decided to let it be because it might fly over my head or something.”

The pelican made its first appearance during the May 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds, causing a delay in the game and sending social media into a frenzy. The seabird appeared unfazed as it landed in center field before eventually taking flight and leaving the ballpark, but not before endearing itself to Giants fans everywhere.





pic.twitter.com/19bHMUrlkR — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

Since the pelican game, San Francisco has won six of eight and continues to pull closer to the other teams in contention for a wild-card berth.

Ramos has been a revelation for the Giants since his call-up on May 8, batting .293 with a .780 OPS, providing stability in a lineup that injuries have ravaged in recent weeks.

