Ralston the answer to Scotland's right-back dilemma - McGinn

Stephen McGinn believes Steve Clarke will name Anthony Ralston as one of his right-backs in tomorrow's squad, but insists another option must have more game time.

Clarke is unable to name regulars Aaron Hickey or Nathan Patterson due to injury, leaving Scotland without an obvious solution in that position.

"Anthony Ralston will go," McGinn told the Scottish Football Podcast. "I would be pretty surprise if Anthony Ralston doesn't go.

"He does a great job for Celtic anytime he's called upon. He's done very well in the couple of appearances he's had for Scotland."

Behind Ralston, the names of Ross McCrorie, Max Johnston, Danny Armstrong, Lewis Mayo, and Stephen O'Donnell have been mentioned.

"The other guy has got to have been playing regularly," McGinn added. "It's too much to have two right-backs going that haven't been playing. You need someone that's played the full season."

The former St Mirren man stressed that whoever gets the nod, they will be comfortable in knowing their task.

"What I would say is in the last year or two, my brother [Paul], he came on [at right-back] and I know, from the stress of watching it, how comfortable he was going in.

"The beauty for anyone going to this Euros and playing in Steve Clarke's system is you're so well-coached, you're so well-prepared. Any of these guys that may be thrown in and being asked to play against Germany - in Germany, in the opening night of the Euros, as daunting as it sounds - they'll be so well prepared.

"That's the one thing, the one crumb of comfort I've got going in. We've got a top coach, a top manager. Whoever's selected is going to know their job inside and out."