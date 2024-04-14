A's rally from 5 runs down, beat Nats 7-6 to win 3 straight series for first time since 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a six-run sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics rallied from five runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Sunday to win three straight series for the first time since 2021.

Oakland took two of three for the third straight series after going 4-2 on a trip to Detroit and Texas. The A's are 6-3 following a 1-6 start. They had not won three consecutive series since winning five in a row from May 31 to June 16, 2021.

A's manager Mark Kotsay believes his players are starting to come together, starting with the winning trip.

“To come back from behind and hold the lead,” Kotsay said. “we did that sometimes last year — we came back from behind.. We couldn't hold the lead.”

Lawrence Butler, who reached base four times, said even after losses, the mood in the clubhouse has remained positive.

“Just a lot of good team chemistry going on,” Butler said.

A crowd of 8,637 attended the game, raising the total to 17,744 for the three game series. The A's have announced plans to play in Sacramento from 2025-27 until a new ballpark is built in Las Vegas.

Washington led 6-1 in the sixth, when Toro walked against Trevor Williams leading off and JJ Bleday hit a one-out double.

Tyler Nevin and Lawrence Buter had two-out, run-scoring singles off Derek Law (0-1), whose run-scoring wild pitch cut Oakland's deficit to 6-4.

Law loaded the bases with a pair of walks, and Jordan Weems forced in a run with a full-count pitch in the dirt to Darell Hernaiz. Toro blooped an opposite-field hit to short left that dropped in just in front of the Jesse Winker's attempt for a diving, backhand catch.

Kotsay, feeling a low energy level in the dugout during the first four innings, addressed his team with what he termed “a few kind words."

“He told us to play with some energy,” Butler said. “It's a Sunday game, day game. We're tired, but we've got to stay resilient and come back, and that's what we did."

Butler said that Kotsay, who is normally mild-mannered, “felt that he had to say it.”

“It worked, so he might have to do it more often," Butler said.

Bleday and Butler had three hits each for the A's.

Mitch Spence (1-1) got his first major league win, pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing run-scoring singles in the sixth to Joey Meneses and Lane Thomas, who had three hits that included a fifth inning solo homer.

Mason Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his third save.

Washington has lost three of four. Manager Davey Martinez said the bullpen has been covering a lot of innings.

“They’ve been pitching well,” Martinez said. “Today, it just happens that they didn’t. It’s fine. It’s how this game is. You’re worried about offense — we go out there and score six runs and we can’t finish the game.”

A’s starter Alex Wood allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. Williams gave up three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: C Keibert Ruiz missed his fifth consecutive game with the flu as Riley Adams got another start.

Athletics: 3B J.D. Davis left in the sixth inning with a strained right groin after making an over-the-shoulder catch and was replaced by Nevin.

Up Next

Nationals: LHP Mitchell Parker will make his MLB debut on Monday night at Dodger Stadium, facing RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.25 ERA) for Los Angeles. Parker was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. “I gave myself a couple minutes, but I’m trying not to overthink anything,” Parker said of facing the Dodgers. “I'm trying to get out there and do a job for the team.”

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.50 ERA) is on the mound Monday against visiting St. Louis and former Oakland RHP Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

