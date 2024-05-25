RailRiders knock off Syracuse

Eight of the nine batters had hits as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Syracuse Mets, 7-3, on Friday night at PNC Field.

Oswald Peraza, Carlos Narvaez and Oscar Gonzalez each had two hits and one RBI and Brandon Lockridge drove in two runs for the RailRiders (32-17), who remained one-half game behind Omaha in the International League standings.

Valley View grad Max Kranick was the fourth of four pitchers used by Syracuse. He threw a scoreless 1⅓ innings with one hit and one strikeout on 25 pitches (13 strikes).

Run-scoring singles by Narvaez and Gonzalez in the bottom of the third inning gave the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Peraza's RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0.

Syracuse cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth on a two-run double by Jose Iglesias. But the RailRiders responded in the bottom of the inning on a two-out, two-run single by Lockridge that made it 5-2.

Another two-run inning in the sixth extended the RailRiders' lead to 7-2. Narvaez doubled with one out and scored on an error of a ball hit by Gonzalez. Luis Torrens hit a sacrifice fly to plate Gonzalez.

Mike Brosseau's solo home run in the top of the ninth for the Mets provided the final margin.

Yerry De Los Santos started for the RailRiders and pitched three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out two. Trent Sellers, who was promoted Friday from Single-A Hudson Valley, worked 1⅔ innings in relief to get the win in his RailRiders debut.

David Peterson (1-1), on a Major League rehab assignment, took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts in four innings.

The series is scheduled to continue Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Syracuse plans to start righthander Dom Hamel (1-2, 6.48 ERA), the Mets' No. 14 prospect. Lefthander Ben Shields, promoted from Hudson Valley on Friday, is scheduled to make his RailRiders debut.

Off the rails

• New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu is scheduled to continue his MLB rehab assignment with the RailRiders in Saturday's game. LeMahieu has been sidelined (retroactive to March 25) with a right foot contusion. He rehabbed two games this week with Hudson Valley.

• RHP Yoendrys Gomez was recalled by the New York Yankees on Friday.

• Infielder Caleb Durbin was placed on the seven-day injured list Friday. Durbin was hit by a pitch in the hand during the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. That extended his on-base streak to 25 games.