Raiders score two defensive touchdown in two plays, lead Chiefs 17-7

The Chiefs looked like they might've gotten their groove back on offense.

But the Raiders made sure that wasn't the case.

After going down 7-3, Las Vegas scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in two plays to take a 17-7 lead over Kansas City with 4:48 left in the second quarter.

Starting with the ball at their own 13, the Chiefs put the ball in Isiah Pacheco’s hands on a direct snap. But when Pacheco tried to put the ball in Patrick Mahomes’ chest, it ended up on the ground. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols picked it up and ran it to the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown.

There was a problem with the extra-point snap, however, and holder A.J. Cole was tackled for a failed attempt.

Down 9-7, the Chiefs’ situation went from bad to worse. Mahomes was looking for Justin Watson on the right side when cornerback Jack Jones jumped the route and returned the pass 33 yards for a pick six. It's the second pick six in two games for Jones, who had one in last Thursday's 63-21 victory over the Chargers.

The Chiefs are playing a hats and t-shirts game, as they'll clinch the AFC West with a win. But so far, the Raiders look primed to make sure that won't happen against them on Christmas.