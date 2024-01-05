Raiders rule out RB Josh Jacobs

The Raiders have ruled out running back Josh Jacobs, ending his season.

Jacobs, who is playing under the franchise tag and scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, finishes a disappointing fifth season with 233 carries for 806 yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs led the league in rushing with 1,653 last season.

He has not played since Week 14 when he injured a quadriceps against the Vikings.

Zamir White has 59 carries for 285 yards and a touchdown to go along with eight catches for 51 yards in the past three games with Jacobs out. Reserve backs Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden will back up White again.

The Raiders also ruled out tight end Michael Mayer, who will miss his third consecutive game with a toe injury.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness) is doubtful for Sunday's season finale.

Las Vegas added cornerback Brandon Facyson to the practice report Friday with an illness, and he is questionable to play. Fullback Jakob Johnson (back) also is questionable.

Offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) has no injury designation for Sunday's game. He had two full practices this week, the first time since Week 10 he has had full participation.

The Broncos ruled out tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs).