Raiders to release LG Richie Incognito

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Recent reports that Richie Incognito preparing as if he was returning next season. Well, what team he’s preparing to return to is another question. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Incognito will be released by the Raiders.

Incognito’s release will save the Raiders $5.475 million against the 2021 cap according to overthecap.com.

The news of Incognito’s release comes a day after news that fellow starting guard Gabe Jackson will also be released by the Raiders. Jackson’s release saves the team $9.6 million, clearing a total of over $15 million with these two cuts.

It also leaves the team with some questions at guard. One question could easily be answered by bringing back Denzelle Good, who would hit free agency should the Raiders not re-sign him. He can play either guard spot, and filled in for Incognito at left guard most of last season.

The only other option on the team currently to fill the other guard spot is second year fourth round pick John Simpson. He played limited snaps last season, not giving a whole lot to go on which would suggest he is ready to take over as a full time starter.

There is, of course, always the possibility that Incognito signs back for a lower price tag, which would certainly help with the situation at guard as it stands now.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders cutting Richie Incognito

    Richie Incognito will soon be a free agent. The Raiders will release Incognito, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The move will take Incognito’s $5.475 million cap hit off the Raiders’ salary cap. He will have no dead cap hit. Incognito had season-ending ankle injury last year but is now running again. The 37-year-old Incognito [more]

  • Report: Dolphins hire Steve Gregory as coaching assistant

    The Dolphins have hired Steve Gregory as a coaching assistant, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Gregory most recently coached the Lions’ secondary in 2020. He reunites with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores after playing for Flores in New England. Gregory, 38, played eight NFL seasons, six with the Chargers and two with the Patriots. His [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency guide: Raiders' cap space, top free agents

    When does NFL free agency begin? What are the franchise tag estimates per position? We have the key NFL dates and players to know for free agency.

  • Drafting DT Maurice Hurst named best decision by Raiders in past five drafts

    Drafting DT Maurice Hurst named best decision by Raiders in past five drafts

  • NFL rumors: Richie Incognito to be released by Raiders due to salary

    The Raiders reportedly are making another cost-cutting move to their offensive line.

  • Report: Three NFL officials will not return

    The NFL announced Friday the hiring of Maia Chaka as the second woman and first Black woman among the NFL’s on-field officials. That means at least one official from last season won’t return. Football Zebras reports the number so far is three as officials Ruben Fowler, Tom Symonette and Bart Longson will not return to [more]

  • Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Defends Her Against 'Toxic' Royal Family

    On Friday, Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star, Patrick J. Adams, took to Twitter to defend her against recent claims that she bullied her royal aides, an allegation she vehemently denies. The actor praises Markle’s character and slams the way she has been treated by the Royal Family and media, alike. All this comes just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview, ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,’ airs on March 7.

  • Miranda Lambert Announces New Collaborative Album and a Nashville Bar

    Singer-songwriter joins with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for 'The Marfa Tapes'

  • Clayton Kershaw exuding 'lightness' after shedding World Series failure weight

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has noticed a different "demeanor" in Clayton Kershaw coming off the Dodgers' World Series title season.

  • CJ McCollum re-elected as National Basketball Player's Association Vice President

    3 more years!

  • Zach Wilson, scheme fits and “process versus results”

    Zach Wilson is viewed by many as an ideal fit in some NFL offenses, including what we expect from the New York Jets. But is he really?

  • Eagles restructure Darius Slay’s contract to create cap space

    The Eagles have a lot of decisions to make in the coming months, but made one move to aid in the process this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philadelphia restructured cornerback Darius Slay‘s contract to save $9.14 million in cap space. Slay is signed through 2023, so he will count more against the [more]

  • Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar democracy icon who fell from grace

    Once a beacon for human rights, Myanmar's former leader is accused of turning a blind eye to abuses.

  • New McShay mock has the Jags addressing secondary with the 25th pick

    With secondary still a concern, Todd McShay thinks the Jaguars will draft TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 25th pick.

  • How the Giants are going to replace Golden Tate — and really, Odell Beckham Jr.

    Two years, a lot of trouble, and a lot less production later, the 32-year-old Tate has been released, and the Giants are faced with the same dilemma.

  • Philadelphia Eagles agree to new 1-year, $9M restructured deal with Jason Kelce

    Jason Kelce agrees to 1-year, $9M deal with the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Breakdown of Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract

    More details were released shortly after the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger agreed on a new contract.

  • Cardinals releasing K Zane Gonzalez but still might re-sign him

    The soon-to-be free agent missed six kicks last season, including two potential game-winners and a game-tier.

  • Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

    Cleveland, come get your QB.

  • PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Norwegian Cruise Line

    Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel. All rotations in the markets come to a pause or eventually reverse. The wicked rotation out of growth stocks and into value and “re-opening stocks” that has been so prevalent over the last few weeks may be changing. Not that growth stocks are immediately coming back into vogue, but there is some profit-taking in the cruise line sector. With that being said, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is the PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day, Fall From Grace: Norweigan made its all-time high in October 2015 at $64.10. However, it was hovering just below that area when it peaked in January 2020 at $59.73 and backed off to end the month at $53.85. When the market went into freefall in March, it was one of the hardest-hit issues along with others in the sector. While the S&P 500 index shed 35% from peak to trough, the issue sank 88%. It finally bottomed in March at $7.03, which exceeded its IPO low from January 2013 ($24.16) by a wide margin. Righting The Ship: The issue was able to double off that depressed level, when it roared to $26.91 in early June but backed off to end the month at $16.43. In August it had a retreat to $12.56 but was back at its June level in October when it ended the month at $16.63. Flooded With Buyers On The First Vaccine Monday: After ending its Friday, Nov. 6 session at $16.97, the issue leaped to $21.51 the following session upon the announcement that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) had developed an effective vaccine for COVID-19. It retreated from that level, but went no lower than $18.61 a few days later and resumed its move higher. The momentum carried into the remainder of the year, as it ended 2020 at $25.43. Choppy Waters In 2021: In Thursday’s session, Norweigan reached its highest level since February ($37.10), when it peaked at $34.49 and retreated to end the session at $32.90. The selling has accelerated in a more pronounced way in Friday’s session. After a lower open, it could not even get to the lower-end of Thursday’s session ($30.96), only reaching $30.37 and began to sink. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, it declined to $26.65 and has rebounded into the upper $28 handle. Moving Forward: Although the issue has backed off over $7 from its recent high, there are still plenty of investors sitting on huge profits since the March low. Since it may be hard for the issue to get back to $34.48 quickly, the whole number of $30 may attract some sellers, especially since it's in the area of Friday’s high. If looking for more but not the top, the high close for the move was on Wednesday at $33.13 and that was flanked by Thursday’s close of $32.90. If looking to exit on weakness, there are pockets of daily support points at $23 and $24 areas, however, based on the monthly charts until the pair of monthly lows at the $22 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General ElectricPreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Salesforce© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.