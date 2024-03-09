Raiders to release Jerry Tillery

The Raiders are moving on from one of their defensive linemen.

Las Vegas will release defensive tackle Jerry Tillery when the new league year begins on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Tillery, 27, has been with the Raiders for the last two seasons. He appeared in all 17 games with six starts in 2023, playing 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He finished with 31 total tackles with two tackles for loss, six QB hits, and 2.0 sacks.

The Raiders will save $2.3 million against the cap by releasing Tillery.

Coincidentally, new Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco selected Tillery with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2019 draft when he was the Chargers’ G.M. Los Angeles waived Tillery midway through the 2022 season.

In 79 career games, Tillery has 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 41 QB hits.