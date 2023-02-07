Raiders QB Derek Carr reportedly scheduled to visit Saints on Wednesday

Derek Carr is scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, the Saints invited Carr for the visit, and the Las Vegas Raiders granted their longtime quarterback permission. The Raiders are widely expected to part with Carr this offseason via trade or release after benching him for the final two games of the regular season. Saints coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders head coach during Carr's rookie season with the franchise.

Carr, 31, has played his entire nine-season NFL career with the Raiders since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. He started in at least 15 games in each of those seasons since winning the job as a rookie.

Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any deal. The Raiders face a Feb. 15 deadline that would trigger a $40.4 million contract guarantee for Carr over the next two seasons if he remains on the roster. The Raiders are expected to release Carr ahead of that deadline if a trade isn't completed.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced after Week 16 that Carr would not play the final two games of the regular season as a healthy scratch. The move signaled the anticipated end of Carr's tenure with the franchise. The Raiders were all but eliminated from the playoffs when McDaniels made the announcement, and Carr's $33 million salary next season is guaranteed in the event of injury. Raiders brass reportedly met on multiple nights to reach the decision to bench Carr.

Carr's anticipated exit arrives as McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler face their second season together in Las Vegas after a disappointing 2022 campaign resulted in a 6-11 record. They'll face pressure to improve in 2023 with whomever takes over at quarterback.

The Saints started 2022 with Jamies Winston at quarterback, but Andy Dalton took over after an early-season injury to Winston and retained the job after Winston recovered. New Orleans finished in third place in the NFC South at 7-10.

Dalton had his best season since he was a 2016 Pro Bowler in Cincinnati, completing 66.7% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 starts this season. The Saints finished in the bottom half of the league in passing offense (17th), total offense (19th) and points per game (22nd).