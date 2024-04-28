Raiders projected starting lineup after 2024 NFL Draft

There is a lot to be sorted out between now and the start of the season. The Raiders don’t even know how some of the competitions will play out between incumbents and newcomers. But based on what we know now, and who is currently on the roster, we can certainly make some projections.

(Newcomers in bold)

Offense

Notes: Their top two picks — Brock Bowers and Jackson Powers-Johnson — should take on starting roles right away. While third round pick DJ Glaze will compete with Thayer Munford for the starting right tackle job and sixth round RB Dylan Laube will figure to do most of his work on special teams early on.

Minshew and second-year QB Aidan O’Connell will battle for the starting QB job, but Minshew is more seasoned and proven, so I would put him as the Day one starter.

Defense

Notes: No defensive players from this year’s class currently projected to be immediate starters. First off, they didn’t select their first defender until Day 3 when they took raw cornerback Decamerion Richdardson. He has all the physical tools, which will help him on special teams for now, but otherwise he’s a development prospect.

Special teams is the way for all the Raiders’ Day three picks. The others are LB Tommy Eichenberg, S Trey Taylor, and CB MJ Devonshire.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire