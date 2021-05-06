Raiders offseason workout, minicamp schedule released

Levi Damien
·2 min read

With the US still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is once again forced to change up their offseason. This off-season, unlike last year at this time, the changes are relatively minor.

Several team’s players have already put out statements stating they will not be attending OTA’s. Those workouts are mandatory, so no fines can be leveed for those who choose not to attend.

That being said, there are some players who choose to utilize the workout equipment at the team facility which is encouraged in order to not risk serious injury away from the facility which could result in voiding injury guarantees in their contract (see Broncos OT Ja’Wuan James).

As for Organized Team Activities, that’s another story. Much of that figures to be conducted virtually, just as happened last off-season. Even still the NFL has released a schedule for all three phases of offseason activities.

This is what the Raiders’ offseason workout schedule looks like:

Rookie Minicamp – May 7-9
OTA’s – May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory minicamp – June 15-17

Here’s how the phases break down per the CBA:

Phase One (April 19-May 14) has been extended from its customary two-week period to four weeks, with activities limited to strength and conditioning, virtual meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (May 17-21) has been shortened from three weeks to one week. On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills, “perfect play” drills, drills and plays conducted with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, with each group permitted to align eleven or fewer players across from eleven or fewer players. Players on one side of the ball may execute a play, but players on the opposite side of the ball may not initiate contact with, or attempt to impede the progress of, players who are running the play. All such drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace (i.e. Pro Bowl practice).

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

