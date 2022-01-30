Raiders to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach

Josh McDaniels is getting a second chance at his second chance.

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal with the New England Patriots offensive coordinator to make him head coach, a person familiar with the move told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the franchise had not announced the move yet.

The Raiders are also hiring Patriots director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler as general manager, per reports.

The move would return to McDaniels to the head coaching ranks nearly four years after he backed out of an agreement to take over the Indianapolis Colts' top job to return to the Patriots. The Colts hired Frank Reich after the reversal.

McDaniels, 45, first became a head coach for the Denver Broncos in 2009. His tenure was short-lived, however, as he was fired just 12 games into his second season after compiling a 11-17 record in his career.

Now in his second stint with the Patriots, McDaniels has served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator since 2012. He was lauded for his work this season with Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback and No. 15 overall pick who outpaced expectations in leading New England back to the playoffs. Prior to that, McDaniels helped build the Patriots' attack for Tom Brady and was a part of all six of the franchise's Super Bowl-winning teams

In 2022, McDaniels will have encounters with many of the teams that have shaped his career, as the Raiders host both the Colts and Patriots and will have their annual home and away games against the AFC West-rival Broncos.

The hire closes the final chapter on the era of Jon Gruden, the former coach who resigned last October after the revelation that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails from 2011-18. Rich Bisaccia took over as interim coach and helped the Raiders seize a playoff berth, but the season came to an end with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

The Raiders later fired general manager Mike Mayock, who was with the team for three years.

Bisaccia interviewed for the job after the season, and the Raiders also requested to meet with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

