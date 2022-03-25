Raiders grab offensive tackle in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

The Raiders have filled most of their holes in free agency. They have added an elite receiver, a future Hall of Fame pass rusher and several other depth pieces. However, one spot they need to improve at is on the right side of their offensive line.

In a recent three-round mock draft by Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports, he had the Raiders using their first pick on an offensive tackle. That pick was Luke Goedeke from Central Michigan. Here is what he had to say about the possible pick:

“The Raiders are low on draft equity after trading for former Packers WR Davante Adams. With Adams in the building, Maxx Crosby extended, and Chandler Jones extended, receiver and edge rusher are not as big of needs as they were a month ago. Offensive line could use some help. And with this pick, the overlooked Goedeke makes a lot of sense. Bernard Raimann gets all the love when people are talking about CMU tackles, but Goedeke, a converted tight end, is an athletic, projectable prospect in his own right. Goedeke lacks length – so a move inside could be coming if he fails at right tackle – but not heart or pop.”

Goedeke is a player who is likely to be around when the Raiders pick at No. 86 and would give them another offensive tackle prospect to compete with Brandon Parker. Goedeke would be among the dream picks for the Raiders in the third round.

