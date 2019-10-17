Raiders sign breakout TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

The Raiders, and fantasy football players, have hit the lottery with Darren Waller this year. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The Oakland Raiders will be taking one of this season’s biggest breakout players with them to Las Vegas.

Tight end Darren Waller signed a multi-year contract extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, the team has announced.

We have signed Darren Waller to a multi-year contract extension.



More: https://t.co/0RzGPBHG4u pic.twitter.com/BsCv0CeUE3 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 17, 2019

The deal is reportedly for three years after this season, with an average annual value of $9 million. Waller would have been a restricted free agent this offseason, and, given how he’s played in his second chance in Oakland, he would have been highly sought after.

Unique deal for Waller, who is expected to get around $9 million a year on what will essentially be a three-year extension after the would-be RFA year. Security now as Waller’s remarkable comeback continues. https://t.co/5LFA7jgU0q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2019

