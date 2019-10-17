Raiders sign breakout TE Darren Waller to three-year extension

The Oakland Raiders will be taking one of this season’s biggest breakout players with them to Las Vegas.

Tight end Darren Waller signed a multi-year contract extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, the team has announced.

The deal is reportedly for three years after this season, with an average annual value of $9 million. Waller would have been a restricted free agent this offseason, and, given how he’s played in his second chance in Oakland, he would have been highly sought after.

