Raheem Sterling misses out on England squad again as Jarrod Bowen earns recall

Raheem Sterling has been left out by Gareth Southgate again - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Gareth Southgate has recalled Jarrod Bowen to the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy but has overlooked Raheem Sterling again after dropping him last month.

Bukayo Saka has also been called up despite concerns he could miss Arsenal’s crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City at the weekend after he limped out of their defeat to Lens in midweek.

Southgate revealed that Sterling was not happy after he was omitted for the matches against Ukraine and Scotland, and the Chelsea forward has not done enough to earn a recall. Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount, who has returned from injury, has also been left out.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been called up after his excellent run of form which included a hat-trick against Brighton last week with Southgate watching from the stands.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones are fit again and included for the Wembley clash against Italy and the friendly against Australia next week. Ben Chilwell, Callum Wilson and Eberechi Eze have been ruled out through injury.

On Sterling, Southgate said: “We spoke before the last squad, we’ve been happy with the wide players in the last four games in particular, the team is playing well and clearly there is stability there. Jarrod is playing really well and with the Australia game, there is an opportunity to learn new things.

“With Callum Wilson, he is carrying an injury. Ollie has started the season well and hit a bit of scoring form in the last couple of weeks and you have to be careful with recency bias but he is in good form. He is playing for a team really well coached and they are in a good moment.”

With Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw injured, Southgate has Kieran Trippier who can cover and will also look at Levi Colwill.

“We’re conscious that most of his (Colwill’s) football has been centre-back but without a lot at left-back, he has been playing there regularly,” he said. “It is an area where we have to find out about one or two players because the depth in that area in the league is not strong.”

More to follow...