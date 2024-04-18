Raheem Mostert makes his case that he’s the fastest Dolphins player

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s electric speed has made him one of the biggest stars of the NFL and earned him the nickname “Cheetah.” But Raheem Mostert says Hill isn’t even the fastest player on the Dolphins’ roster.

“You’re looking at him,” Mostert said on a podcast with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead. “That’s me. I’m taking that title. I’m the fastest.”

It’s a bold claim on a team with not only Hill, but wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De’Von Achane too.

“We argue all the time,” Mostert said. “Everybody goes back off of track, but I’ve got that too. I’m a three-time Big Ten champ, I made national championships twice.”

It’s true. Before the former Purdue running back put down a 4.34 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, Mostert won Big Ten titles in the 60m, 100m, and 200m with the Boilermakers.

But Hill reportedly ran a 4.29 40 at his pro day before the 2016 NFL draft and Achane ran a 4.32 at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. And even Mostert can’t help but admit that Hill does things on the football field that are hard to explain.

“When we traded for him and he gets on the team, like the first day, this man hit like a slant and go and the way he ran, bro, out of there. I’m like ‘Oh yeah, no he’s a glitch,'” Mostert said. “Like, he has his back turned against the defender, he catches the ball and instantly he’s already ready to do a double up move. … It makes no sense.”

Evidently, seeing Hill’s speed in person didn’t settle the debate and a friendly competition started instead.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire