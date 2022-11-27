Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson roast Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers before Week 13 game

Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Faithful were ready to give a warm welcome to a few familiar faces that will return to Levi’s Stadium during the 49ers’ Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some.

Former 49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. both have thrown some shade at their former team and teammates.

In part two of a feature series on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, features writer and founder of GoLongTD.com Tyler Dunne included some quotes from Mostert and Wilson Jr. that took 49ers Twitter by storm.

“We have way better talent here,” Mostert told Dunne. “It’s going to get spooky.”

Mostert didn’t hold back when it came to ridiculing the 49ers, and he even took a not-so-subtle jab at the man he used to take handoffs from.

The 30-year-old praised his current field general Tua Tagovailoa while at the same time throwing some shots at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We have a quarterback,” Mostert said of Tagovailoa, “who can actually sling it.”

Yikes.

Mostert and Wilson Jr. played together for the 49ers for four seasons from 2018-21.

After choosing to not bring back their 2019 NFC Championship Game hero, Mostert agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins back in March.

Mostert lit up that NFC title game, with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers and helped San Francisco advance to their first Super Bowl in seven years.

But injuries in the following two seasons changed everything.

Mostert played in just eight games for San Francisco in 2020 and then suffered a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season that sidelined him for the rest of the season when he opted for surgery -- a decision he says the 49ers didn’t agree with.

He now believes the 49ers used his decision to play it safe against him when free agency hit.

“It isn’t right,” Mostert said. “And it’s up to the player to step up and say, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t think this is the best of my interest.’ Sometimes, you don’t get that with players. But, for me, that was my case. I knew exactly what I wanted. I knew exactly how I’d handle the situation. I knew exactly — coming off of rehab — what I needed to do in order to get back on the field.”

Wilson Jr.’s departure came midseason when the 49ers traded the 26-year-old to Miami for a 2023 fifth-round pick at the NFL trade deadline shortly after acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

“They had to make a business decision, and I had to make a business decision,” Wilson said. “Yeah, there’s love and relationships around here. But at the end of the day, it comes down to business. People are going to do what they’ve got to do. That’s what it was with both parties. No hard feelings. It could’ve gone the other way.

“A year or two ago, I probably wouldn’t have said anything. I just kept my mouth shut and took it. Just like they spoke out about that, I can do the same.”

After San Francisco acquired McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers’ need for Wilson Jr., who spent his entire five-year career in Red and Gold, was almost instantly reduced.

“Even a blind man could see what we’re doing,” Wilson Jr. continued. “They’re still a great team. I’m not taking anything away from the 49ers. They’re one of the best teams in the league. I’ve been around them. I’ve practiced with all the players.

“But at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what’s best for you. I’ve got a family to feed. I’m the first person to make it in my family, so I have to do what’s best for me.”

What was best for him was reuniting with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former teammate and backfield mate Mostert, who now happens to be all that again plus a locker mate in South Beach.

“You think you’re upgrading,” Mostert added about the move. “But, honestly, you’re getting rid of staples. That’s it. Staple pieces. I have an opportunity here.”

Both Mostert and Wilson Jr. have found new homes in Miami with the Dolphins, and there’s no doubt they’ll be using the past as motivation when they face the 49ers next week.

“I’ve got to turn up,” Mostert said. “Former employers? They’ve got to come see about me. Me and ‘Jefe’ are gonna go crazy.”

For Wilson Jr., he doesn’t want to hear any well wishes before the reunion.

“I ain’t need no luck!” Wilson Jr. said. “I don’t need no luck!”

In the end, it's a business and players know that. But that doesn't mean it's not entertaining.

Get your popcorn ready.

