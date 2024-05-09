Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs LIVE: Tennis score and latest updates from Italian Open

Rafael Nadal returns to action at the Italian Open (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal continues his preparation for the French Open later this month as he takes on Belgian underdog Zizou Bergs on the Italian Open clay this afternoon.

The 14-time Roland Garros champion has said he expects to retire after this season after he spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery but a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.

The 37-year-old returned to the tour last month as the clay swing begun and he got valuable match practice in Barcelona and Madrid, with the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome this week a third straight tournament in which to test himself.

Nadal will be the favourite in today’s opener against Bergs – a 24-year-old Belgian qualifier – and the 22-time grand slam winner will hope for relatively serene passage as he gets more sets in his legs ahead of the French Open beginning on 26 May.

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs - live updates

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A huge cheer for Rafael Nadal as he emerges into the bright Italian sunshine.

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs

12:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the attention will be firmly on Rafael Nadal’s fitness and form ahead of Roland Garros. He’s won this tournament ten times, but even he misses out on the trophy, a deep run here would go a long way towards getting him ready for the cut and thrust of grand slam tennis.

Who is Zizou Bergs?

12:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This is a good chance for Belgium’s Zizou Bergs, with the 24-year-old beginning to threaten the world’s top 100 but still without a really significant win at ATP Tour level. Named, yes, after Zinedine Zidane (or to be more specific a football training drill his father used to complete tagged with the Frenchman’s nickname), the Belgian is coming off some encouraging form on the Challenger circuit in Florida, losing in the final in Sarasota to Thanasi Kokkinakis before besting Mitchell Krueger in Tallahassee to defend his title.

Rafael Nadal next up on centre...

12:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

She really had to work to secure victory, saving a set point in the second to take it to a tie break, but that’s a good win, in the end, for Linda Noskova. The Czech teenager, a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open earlier this year, will hope to build on that second round win on a surface that hasn’t necessarily been her favourite so far in a young career.

Noskova departs as the Rome crowd swells in anticipation for the arrival of Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal embraces ‘challenge’ of returning to regular playing schedule

11:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rafael Nadal said he is encouraged by his steady progress after returning from injury last month, as the 14-time French Open champion continues his preparation for Roland Garros at this week’s Rome Masters.

Nadal, who has said he expects to retire after this season, spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery, before a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.

The 37-year-old returned to the tour during the clay swing for tournaments in Barcelona and Madrid, and is fit enough to play his third event in a row in Rome.

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs

11:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Yes, Rafael Nadal is gearing up for another Roland-Garros title tilt this week in Rome, with the Spaniard due seconod on centre court at the conclusion of the match between Linda Noskova and Lucrezia Stefanini. Noskova took the first set but is finding it tough to put a battling Stefanini, on home soil, away - it’s 5-5 in the second.

Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs

11:43 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Rafael Nadal v Zizou Bergs from the Italian Open.

Nadal is on the comeback trail from injury in his final season before retirement and continues his preparation for the French Open this week in Rome.

Stick with us for full live coverage