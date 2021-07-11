Rafael dos Anjos claps back at Conor McGregor after UFC 264 loss: ‘Humble up’

Rafael dos Anjos had no problem ripping into an injured Conor McGregor following his loss at UFC 264.

The ill will from dos Anjos (31-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC) toward McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is real after the pair was scheduled to fight at UFC 196 in March 2016. Dos Anjos was lightweight champion at the time, and he was slated to defend against then-featherweight champ McGregor before a broken foot forced his withdrawal roughly 11 days out.

Pulling out of the fight changed the course of UFC history. Dos Anjos was replaced by Nate Diaz, who went on to submit McGregor on short notice and set a series of events in motion that ultimately led to Saturday’s UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor suffered a broken tibia near the end of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, and had to be carried from the octagon on a stretcher. Dos Anjos used that moment to ridicule the Irishman, who has never been shy to blast him for that infamous fight withdrawal (via Twitter):

Bruised foot pic.twitter.com/jjU6rTp4qc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up. https://t.co/wRuBPlrzkt — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 11, 2021

When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years. Taste your own medicine and humble up.

Even before the UFC 264 fight between McGregor and Poirier happened, the tension with dos Anjos was building. The Brazilian was pegged as the alternate for the main event matchup and successfully made weight Friday in the event a last-minute shakeup happened and he was required to step in.

Story continues

Dos Anjos and McGregor crossed path at the weigh-ins, and things got heated when the pair exchanged words.

It’s obvious there’s no love lost between the two sides, and once McGregor heals from his injuries, a matchup with dos Anjos would seemingly be one of his many options going forward.

List