Racing Insights: Kyle Larson to win Coca-Cola 600 after Indy 500 debut
After a wild All-Star Weekend that saw tempers flare and $1 million paid out to Joey Logano, the Cup Series is back in full swing this weekend with a crown-jewel race on tap in the Queen City.
The advance metrics once again have its sights set on Kyle Larson to end up in Victory Lane. Larson will be attempting the Memorial Day Double this Sunday, which is a challenge in itself, but it‘s a 1.5-mile track this week, which means it‘s still a good bet Larson will find his way to the front after driving 500 miles around the Brickyard. In 2021, when Larson won the Coca-Cola 600, he swept each stage and led 327 laps at Charlotte. He also has 21 stage wins on 1.5-mile tracks since ’21 and has the most top-five finishes in night races in the Next Gen era with seven.
Following Larson in the projections is Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick, Larson‘s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and Hamlin‘s JGR counterpart in Martin Truex Jr. to round out the top five. Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell complete the projected top 10.
The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be a thrilling nightcap on Sunday, which is a day full of action across three major motorsport categories.
OTHER DRIVERS TO WATCH
TYLER REDDICK: Reddick has impressively finished in the top 10 in each of his four Coca-Cola 600 starts, giving him an average finish of 7.0 in NASCAR’s longest race and ranking second-best all-time among drivers with more than two starts. Reddick also has scored the second most points on 1.5-mile tracks (113) this season.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Truex has remained consistent all year. He currently sits second in the driver standings and is the only one without a trip to Victory Lane in the top six, but that could change soon. Truex has led the most laps in four of the last nine Coca-Cola 600s, including his remarkable 2016 win where he led 392 laps.
CHASE ELLIOTT: Elliott‘s 9.85 average finish is currently the best in the Cup field. He already has an intermediate win this year at Texas. At Charlotte, he has finished top five in four of the last six oval races, including a pair of runner-up finishes in the last five events and Hendrick has won 12 Coca-Cola 600s.
CHRIS BUESCHER: The Buescher camp has suffered heartbreak in the last two points-paying races. Despite that, the No. 17 team has been hitting its stride and has been in contention to win in a handful of races this year. Charlotte could be the weekend they finally put it all together and get a breakthrough win.
KYLE BUSCH: It‘s been an up-and-down year for Rowdy, but across the last seven Coca-Cola 600s, he‘s finished sixth or better. His 1,061 laps led in the 600 ranks third best all-time. Not to mention Busch has 16 career wins on 1.5-mile tracks. Plus, two of Busch‘s five top-10 finishes came on intermediates this year.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE COCA-COLA 600
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car Number
Driver
1
5
Kyle Larson
2
11
Denny Hamlin
3
45
Tyler Reddick
4
24
William Byron
5
19
Martin Truex Jr.
6
9
Chase Elliott
7
12
Ryan Blaney
8
6
Brad Keselowski
9
48
Alex Bowman
10
20
Christopher Bell
11
8
Kyle Busch
12
1
Ross Chastain
13
23
Bubba Wallace
14
54
Ty Gibbs
15
17
Chris Buescher
16
22
Joey Logano
17
14
Chase Briscoe
18
10
Noah Gragson
19
99
Daniel Suárez
20
43
Erik Jones
21
3
Austin Dillon
22
34
Michael McDowell
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24
41
Ryan Preece
25
7
Corey LaJoie
26
4
Josh Berry
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
28
51
Justin Haley
29
77
Carson Hocevar
30
71
Zane Smith
31
2
Austin Cindric
32
21
Harrison Burton
33
38
Todd Gilliland
34
84
Jimmie Johnson
35
15
Kaz Grala
36
31
Daniel Hemric
37
50
Ty Dillon
38
16
Shane van Gisbergen
39
44
J.J. Yeley
40
66
BJ McLeod