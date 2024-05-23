Advertisement

Racing Insights: Kyle Larson to win Coca-Cola 600 after Indy 500 debut

alex cadavid
·4 min read
Racing Insights: Kyle Larson to win Coca-Cola 600 after Indy 500 debut

After a wild All-Star Weekend that saw tempers flare and $1 million paid out to Joey Logano, the Cup Series is back in full swing this weekend with a crown-jewel race on tap in the Queen City.

RELATED: Set your Fantasy Live roster | Weekend schedule

The advance metrics once again have its sights set on Kyle Larson to end up in Victory Lane. Larson will be attempting the Memorial Day Double this Sunday, which is a challenge in itself, but it‘s a 1.5-mile track this week, which means it‘s still a good bet Larson will find his way to the front after driving 500 miles around the Brickyard. In 2021, when Larson won the Coca-Cola 600, he swept each stage and led 327 laps at Charlotte. He also has 21 stage wins on 1.5-mile tracks since ’21 and has the most top-five finishes in night races in the Next Gen era with seven.

Following Larson in the projections is Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick, Larson‘s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron and Hamlin‘s JGR counterpart in Martin Truex Jr. to round out the top five. Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell complete the projected top 10.

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be a thrilling nightcap on Sunday, which is a day full of action across three major motorsport categories.

OTHER DRIVERS TO WATCH

TYLER REDDICK: Reddick has impressively finished in the top 10 in each of his four Coca-Cola 600 starts, giving him an average finish of 7.0 in NASCAR’s longest race and ranking second-best all-time among drivers with more than two starts. Reddick also has scored the second most points on 1.5-mile tracks (113) this season.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Truex has remained consistent all year. He currently sits second in the driver standings and is the only one without a trip to Victory Lane in the top six, but that could change soon. Truex has led the most laps in four of the last nine Coca-Cola 600s, including his remarkable 2016 win where he led 392 laps.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Elliott‘s 9.85 average finish is currently the best in the Cup field. He already has an intermediate win this year at Texas. At Charlotte, he has finished top five in four of the last six oval races, including a pair of runner-up finishes in the last five events and Hendrick has won 12 Coca-Cola 600s.

CHRIS BUESCHER: The Buescher camp has suffered heartbreak in the last two points-paying races. Despite that, the No. 17 team has been hitting its stride and has been in contention to win in a handful of races this year. Charlotte could be the weekend they finally put it all together and get a breakthrough win.

KYLE BUSCH: It‘s been an up-and-down year for Rowdy, but across the last seven Coca-Cola 600s, he‘s finished sixth or better. His 1,061 laps led in the 600 ranks third best all-time. Not to mention Busch has 16 career wins on 1.5-mile tracks. Plus, two of Busch‘s five top-10 finishes came on intermediates this year.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE COCA-COLA 600

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.


Finish

Car Number

Driver

1

5

Kyle Larson

2

11

Denny Hamlin

3

45

Tyler Reddick

4

24

William Byron

5

19

Martin Truex Jr.

6

9

Chase Elliott

7

12

Ryan Blaney

8

6

Brad Keselowski

9

48

Alex Bowman

10

20

Christopher Bell

11

8

Kyle Busch

12

1

Ross Chastain

13

23

Bubba Wallace

14

54

Ty Gibbs

15

17

Chris Buescher

16

22

Joey Logano

17

14

Chase Briscoe

18

10

Noah Gragson

19

99

Daniel Suárez

20

43

Erik Jones

21

3

Austin Dillon

22

34

Michael McDowell

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24

41

Ryan Preece

25

7

Corey LaJoie

26

4

Josh Berry

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

28

51

Justin Haley

29

77

Carson Hocevar

30

71

Zane Smith

31

2

Austin Cindric

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

38

Todd Gilliland

34

84

Jimmie Johnson

35

15

Kaz Grala

36

31

Daniel Hemric

37

50

Ty Dillon

38

16

Shane van Gisbergen

39

44

J.J. Yeley

40

66

BJ McLeod