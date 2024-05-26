Race-day updates: Weather forecast creates doubt, questions for Kyle Larson's day

Severe weather in the greater Indianapolis area has created a string of uncertainties for Kyle Larson’s attempt to run “The Double” on Sunday.

In line to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600, Larson told NBC Sports on Sunday morning that he expects to stay in Indianapolis for the Indy 500 — provided it takes the green flag following expected thunderstorms.

The start of the Indianapolis 500 already has been delayed. Track president Doug Boles said the latest storm projections show rain will likely cease around 2:30-3 p.m., putting the Indy 500 in line for a late afternoon or early evening start.

If that holds true, Larson won’t be able to run both races in full.

“I think our plan is to keep Indianapolis as the priority, so I would be here racing,” Larson told NBC Sports. “Obviously that affects things for the 600. … I want it to just rain out today (in Indianapolis). I’d rather the storm be bigger and last longer. It’s still weather, so you don’t really know how it’s going to be. The worst-case scenario is happening, which is just a bummer more than anything.”

On standby for Larson in Charlotte is Justin Allgaier, a longtime veteran of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 24 victories, 146 top fives and 267 top 10s, tied for the series record. Allgaier also has 81 career Cup starts with a career-best finish of eighth (Bristol, 2015).

In last week‘s time trials, Larson qualified fifth in his No. 17 Arrow McLaren Dallara-Chevrolet for his inaugural Indy 500 appearance. Back in his weekly wheelhouse on Saturday, Larson drove the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to a 10th-place qualifying effort around the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s not just my decision,” Larson said of his Sunday plans. “I think it’s everyone within Hendrick — Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, I think we’re all part of the decision. … There’s just been so much time and investment to make this Indy 500 happen. It’s been a build-up for over a year, so we need to run it, and I want to. I feel like I’ve got a really good shot to have a good run and potentially win. I want to be here, but I just wish it would all work out. I just want to be able to race both races the full distance.”

Weather forecasts over the past week warned of Sunday trouble as Larson, 31, attempts to become just the fifth driver to compete in both historic events on the same day. By Thursday, Larson admitted stress from the inclement conditions predicted to interfere, “but you just can‘t really do anything or react until it‘s kind of the moment,” he said.

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner, was the last NASCAR racer to attempt the double back in 2014. Busch collected the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honors with a sixth-place finish in Indianapolis before finishing 40th at Charlotte due to a mid-race engine failure.

This story will be updated.