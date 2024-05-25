Race day forecast for the 2024 Indy 500: Will it rain? Here's the latest

As anticipation grows for tomorrow's Indianapolis 500, so do questions about the weather. To get ready for the main event, IndyStar is keeping race fans updated with the latest forecasts.

The question isn't so much if it will rain tomorrow, but when and for how long.

"We are expecting rain tomorrow," said Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

The gates open at 6 a.m. Sunday and the green flag is scheduled to start the race at 12:45 p.m. Here's what's in the forecast for Indy 500 weekend as of May 25, 2024:

What will weather be like for the Indy 500?

There is a 90% chance of rain throughout the day on Sunday, Puma said. The National Weather Service is expecting scattered showers before 11 a.m., followed by thunderstorms.

"The chances essentially look the greatest between about 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.," Puma said.

There will still be a chance of rain before and after that, he said. "We are still trying to determine the timing and the development of these storms as they pass to the area."

The National Weather Service says some thunderstorms are expected to be severe, with damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes are also possible.

The temperature is expected to peak at 81 degrees.

Accuweather is predicting an 87% chance of rain and says racegoers should watch for strong afternoon thunderstorms with a "significant risk of flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes."

Weather Underground is forecasting a 70% chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with widespread and possibly severe storms in the afternoon.

Will the Indy 500 be delayed or postponed?

Regardless of grim weather outlooks, IMS President Doug Boles said he's 99.9% sure there will be no announcements about postponements or delays before Sunday.

The Indy 500 has had only three complete postponements due to rainy weather since 1915, according to the IMS website.

The last time rain interfered with the big race was in 2007, when drivers were only able to finish 166 laps after having to stop twice from the weather.

Drivers must finish at least 101 laps for the race to be official, according to a 2019 IndyStar article.

Any postponement, either full or partial, will be made up the next day.

What is the weather forecast for Memorial Day if there's a delay?

If the race is postponed until Monday, the weather outlook is somewhat better. There's a 30% chance of rain in the morning, but then partly sunny, dry weather with a high near 75 degrees, Puma said.

What will weather be like for Legends Day?

The forecast is much better for today's Legends Day.

Those going out to the track to grab some autographs can expect partly cloudy conditions with no rain and a high near 78, Puma said.

Indy 500 weather history

IndyStar analyzed 20 years of historic data from Weather Underground for May 26, this year's Race Day.

Daily temperatures averaged in the high 60s and it rained only 5 days out of the last 20 since 2004. Precipitation totals on rainy days were light, with the highest on record at only one-tenth of an inch.

On previous race days not always falling on May 26, temperatures varied wildly from a high of 92 degrees in 1937 and a low at 37 degrees in 1947, according to the National Weather Service.

The most rain fell on May 30, 2004, when Race Day was inundated with nearly 4 inches of precipitation.

