Quincy High is accepting applications for varsity football head coach job. What we know.

If you want to be the next Quincy High football coach, you might still have a shot.

On Friday, the school announced that principal Keith Ford had been named "Acting Head Varsity Football Coach," replacing former New England Patriots player Vernon Crawford, who had guided the Presidents to a 3-8 record this fall in his first (and only) season in charge.

On Tuesday, the school posted the head coaching position.

On Monday, the Quincy High Football Boosters Club had announced on Facebook that Ford would have a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the school's cafeteria "regarding his decision to coach the football team." It added, "All parents are welcome to address any concerns they may have over this decision."

Over the weekend, Ford told The Patriot Ledger, “(The head coaching job) is a challenge I’m willing to accept. (The school community has) embraced me, this is my third year in Quincy Public Schools. I have a love for education and working with students, families and our staff, and I also love the game of football.”

Ford, a former offensive guard at Northeastern University, previously was the head coach at Randolph High. In 2015, he led the Blue Devils to their first winning record since 1996. Ford also served as an assistant coach at Needham, Xaverian and Cambridge Rindge & Latin.

