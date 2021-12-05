Quick Lane Bowl's return at Ford Field will have WMU football facing Nevada

A year after its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Quick Lane Bowl is back in Detroit, and it’ll have an in-state draw: Western Michigan football is coming to Ford Field to face Nevada at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27. ESPN will have the telecast.

WMU is one of eight MAC teams headed to bowls this season, including the state’s two other schools, Central Michigan (Arizona Bowl) and Eastern Michigan (Lending Tree Bowl). The Broncos (7-5, 4-4 MAC) finished tied for last in the MAC West; they’ll face the 8-4 Wolf Pack, who finished third in the Mountain West’s West Division.

The pre-noon kickoff might be a little tough for Broncos fans to make it into Ford Field, but expect a heathy contingent of NFL scouts (including the Lions, hint hint): Nevada features senior quarterback Carson Strong, who completed 70.2% (367-for-523) of his passes this season for 4,186 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight touchdowns over 12 games in the Wolf Pack’s “Pistol” offense. Strong is more than a gimmick QB, though, after passing for nearly 2,900 yards in nine games last season. His arm is, well, strong, which is good, since he’s definitely not a mobile QB; he accounted for minus-208 yards due to sacks taken.

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

His top target was Romeo Doubs, who caught 80 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Wolf Pack has three other receivers with at least 50 catches: Cole Turner (62), Melquan Stovall (56) and Tory Horton (52).

It’ll be a strength-versus-strength matchup, though, as WMU finished 17th in passing yards allowed per game, at 191.8. Likewise, the Broncos have their own star at quarterback in Kaleb Eleby, who completed 63.6% (222-for-349) of his passes for 3,115 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Eleby connected with wide receiber Skyy Moore for 40.5% of his completions; Moore had 90 catches for 1,247 yards and five touchdowns. But the strength of the Broncos’ attack is in their running backs: Sean Tyler averaged 6.1 yards a carry over 164 rushes for 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns, while former MSU player La’darius Jefferson carried it 185 times for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nevada featured a middle-of-the-pack passing defense, ranking 63rd with 226.2 yards allowed per game, and a struggling rush defense, and No. 97 at 172.8 yards per game.

The rest of the state’s bowl destinations:

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) scores a touchdown against Western Michigan during an NCAA college football game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (Carlin Stiehl/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

Central Michigan: Arizona Bowl

The Chippewas, at 8-4, are headed to their first bowl since 2019. (They went 3-3 in 2020’s pandemic-shortened season.) It’s a date with Boise State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona, at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. The game won’t be aired on TV; instead, the bowl’s sponsor, Barstool Sports, will have a live feed on its website.

The Broncos, in their first year under coach Andy Avalos, went 7-5 and finished third in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West. Boise State, traditionally known for its offense, featured one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 19 points per game, good for 12th among FBS teams.

Boise State’s run defense, however, leaves something to be desired, allowing 158.7 yards a game (79th). That’s good news for the Chips, who feature the nation’s leading rushing in redshirt freshman Lew Nichols III (Detroit Cass Tech). Nichols rumbled for 1,710 yards on 311 carries over 12 games, an average of 5.5 yards a carry and 142.5 yards a game. Expect him to get plenty of touches again; he’s riding a seven game streak of at least 100 yards rushing, and the Chips are 6-1 over that stretch.

The Boise State offense is led by junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who completed 62.7% (252-for-402) of his passes for 3,080 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Bachmeier isn’t particularly mobile, however, as he finished with minus-20 rushing yards (as the NCAA counts sacks as negative rushes). Bachmeier’s top target was Khalil Shakir, who had 77 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. No other BSU wideout had more than 34 receptions. The Broncos’ rushing attack features a pair of backs: George Holani, who averaged 4.8 yards a carry on 119 rushes over nine games, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, who averaged 3.5 yards on 107 carries over 11 games.

Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back David Carter Jr. (27) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.

Eastern Michigan: Lending Tree Bowl

The Eagles, at 7-5, have one final shot at their first eight-win season since 1987 and also their first bowl win since 1987. They’ll head to Mobile, Alabama to take on the Liberty Flames at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 18. ESPN will have the telecast.

EMU is returning to the postseason for the first time since 2019, when the Eagles lost in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. They’re led by wide receiver Hassan Beydoun, who caught 86 passes for 932 yards this season. The majority of those came from quarterback Ben Bryant, who completed 68.8% (256-for-372) of his attempts for 2,921 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Eagles’ defense struggled at times this season, allowing 27.8 points (82nd among FBS teams), 231.3 yards passing (70th) and 197.2 yards rushing (113th). That’s bad news in this matchup with the Flames, led by offensive mind Hugh Freeze as head coach and quarterback Malik Willis.

Willis is considered one of the top NFL QB prospects this season, in an admittedly down year for QBs. He completed 61.6% (194-for-315) of his passes for 2,626 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns on 189 carries over 12 games – that’s a 4.3-yard average. His dual-threat skills have made him appealing for NFL front offices – such as the Lions’ – looking for the next big thing under center.

The Flames fell to 7-5 this season, their fourth at the FBS level, after going 10-1 last year. They’re fifth in passing defense, with just 174.2 yards allowed through the air per game. (Though that may be artificially decreased by a regular-season finale in which they lost 31-16 to Army, which attempted just four passes – albeit for 102 yards and a touchdown.) The Flames also finished 49th in rushing defense, with 141.2 yards allowed per game, and 30th in points allowed (21.7).

