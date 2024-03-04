A quick guide to 2024's March Madness: When it starts, how to watch, who could win

The 2024 men's March Madness tournament is almost here, and while the UConn Huskies are trying to become the eighth program in NCAA history to win back-to-back titles, Purdue and other college basketball teams like Houston, and Arizona are top contenders.

Here's what we know about March Madness.

What is March Madness?

The Division I men’s basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament of 68 teams that compete in seven rounds for the national championship, according to the NCAA. The penultimate round is known as the Final Four, when only four teams are left. Everything begins with Selection Sunday.

When is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is set for March 17, 2024, two days before the start of the tournament. That's when the Selection Committee reveals the full NCAA tournament bracket, teams and seeds.

Where can I watch Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday will air 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, on CBS.

When does March Madness start?

The March Madness tournament starts March 19, with the First Four games being played between March 19 and 20. The first round officially begins on March 21.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four is slated for April 6-8, 2024. It will be hosted by Arizona State University with games being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.

What team is favored to win March Madness in 2024?

The UConn Huskies could become the first NCAA program to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2006-07. The team is ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, where experts say the Huskies might have the best opportunity to become repeat champions of any team in the past 15 years.

What college basketball teams could make it into the final four?

Purdue, as well as NCAA teams like Houston, and Arizona have a good shot at dashing the Huskies' hopes. Blue bloods like North Carolina and Kansas rank at the bottom of the top-ten. Even UConn's opponents in the finals from a season ago, San Diego State, have remained a top-tier program in 2024.

Anything can happen in the madness, and 2024 should offer even more incredible buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, and heartbreaking upsets.

Will any games be played in Indianapolis?

Yes, Indianapolis will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22-24.

Where can I get March Madness tickets in Indianapolis?

March Madness tickets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are available online through Ticketmaster.com. Depending on where you sit, tickets are ranging in price from $64 to upwards of $300.

Here are the dates to look out for for the upcoming men's basketball March Madness tournament.

Where will the first and second round games be played?

All games from the Round of 64 to the Elite 8 will be played between March 21 and 30. The following stadiums will each be venues for the first and second rounds of the tournament:

The following venues will all play host to the regional games:

When is the Sweet 16? When's the final four in March Madness?

After the first and second rounds of March Madness, here are the dates of the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and the NCAA championship game.

Sweet 16 : March 29-30.

Elite Eight : March 31-April 1.

Final Four : Friday, April 5.

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7.

What time is the March Madness NCAA championship game?

You can watch the final game of March Madness, the NCAA championship game on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Where can I stream March Madness online?

You can stream every game of the NCAA tournament online at March Madness Live.

Where do we get the term "March Madness" from?

According to the NCAA, March Madness was first used to refer to basketball by an Illinois high school official, Henry V. Porter, in 1939 during the first NCAA Division 1 men's basketball tournament, which only had eight teams. The term found its way to the NCAA tournament thanks to CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger, who used it during coverage of the 1982 tournament.

What does the term 'seed' mean in NCAA college basketball?

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is comprised of 68 teams. Before March Madness begins the teams are ranked 1 through 68 on Selection Sunday by a selection committee, according to the NCAA. The best team in college basketball — based on its regular season and conference tournament performance — is ranked No. 1.

Four basketball teams are eliminated in the opening round of the March Madness tournament, leaving 64 teams in the first round. Those 64 teams are split into four regions of 16 teams each, according to the NCAA, with each team being ranked 1 through 16. That ranking is the team’s seed.

How does the NCAA determine what teams will play against each other in March Madness?

In March Madness, the better teams are rewarded in their first-round matchups. The selection committee pits the top team in the region against the bottom team (No. 1 vs. No. 16), according to the NCAA. After that, the next highest basketball team will face the next lowest (No. 2 vs. No. 15), and so on as the bracket continues.

What are the odds of getting a perfect March Madness bracket?

The odds of guessing a perfect bracket are roughly 1 in 120.2 billion, according to the NCAA, meaning you have a better shot at winning the lottery.

2024 March Madness championship odds

Odds via BetMGM, as of March 3, 2024.

UConn (+500)

Purdue (+700)

Houston (+750)

Arizona (+1000)

Tennessee (+1300)

Alabama (+1800)

North Carolina (+1800)

Auburn (+1800)

Kansas (+2000)

Iowa State (+2000)

Kentucky (+2200)

Duke (+2500)

Marquette (+2500)

Creighton (+3000)

Baylor (+3500)

Illinois (+3500)

Michigan State (+5000)

Wisconsin (+5000)

BYU (+6000)

