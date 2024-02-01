Quentin Johnston excited for a new start with Jim Harbaugh

The Chargers are projected to be $55 million over the 2024 salary cap and have big cap hits tied up in receivers Keenan Allen ($34.717 million) and Mike Williams ($32.46 million). That surely played into their thinking when they made Quentin Johnston a first-round pick in 2023.

Johnston, though, did not look anywhere close to being ready to be a No. 1 receiver.

The 21st overall pick finished with 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped three passes, including what probably would have been a 70-yard walk-off touchdown against the Packers and a third-and-12 pass that would have put the Chargers in field-goal range for a two-possession lead against the Patriots.

"I didn't really get a chance to show who I really was and what type of player I am, but I still got the world of confidence in myself even if nobody doesn’t," Johnston told Kris Rhim of ESPN. "And so, you know, going into this next season, I can't wait. Like I said, I feel like I'm due for a breakout, so I'm very excited for that."

Johnston already has had a conversation with new coach Jim Harbaugh. The former Michigan coach joked about the former TCU receiver's six catches for 163 yards and one touchdown in the Horned Frogs' 51-45 upset of the Wolverines in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal.

"His past experience with the 49ers and then going to college, I have no doubt in my mind that he can get that done with this team at this level once again," Johnston said. "So we've got a world of confidence with him. I've been texting back and forth with some of the players, and we're very excited to get back to work."