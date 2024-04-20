Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Queens Park Rangers FC 1 - 0 Preston North End FC

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:38

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Preston North End 0. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:36

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:36

Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:36

Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Andersen following a corner.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:34

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Robert Brady.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:33

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:33

Offside, Preston North End. Emil Riis is caught offside.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:33

Attempt saved. Liam Millar (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:31

Jordan Storey (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:29

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:27

Attempt blocked. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:27

Attempt missed. Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:27

Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Colback.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:24

Foul by Ben Woodburn (Preston North End).

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:24

Lucas Andersen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:21

Ben Woodburn (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:20

Attempt blocked. Robert Brady (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

17:18

First Half begins.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

16:45

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End

16:15

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.