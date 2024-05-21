Queens fall to Cedar Rapids Washington in State Opening Round

May 20—CLINTON — The Clinton River Queens battled with Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday afternoon, trying to defend their home court but just fell short as they dropped the day 5-2.

Cedar Rapids Washington put the pressure on in singles play, winning four matches, numbers one through four all in two sets.

Their number one singles player, Katelynn Kock, is the number one seed in the state singles tournament this weekend. She was able to defeat Clinton's Sescie Haan 6-4 and 6-1 in singles play.

Lou Gonzales and Nora Brown came up huge for the Queens in singles play, fighting for wins at the number five and six position to keep them alive.

Unfortunately for Clinton, Cedar Rapids Washington put Kock in at number two doubles instead of number one doubles to create a mismatch that ultimately led to a 2-6 and 1-6 defeat. Clinton was leading their other two doubles matches commandingly but they were retired early.

"Win or lose, these girls are amazing athletes that set a goal to make the top eight in the state," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. "We are proud of their success."

The Queens finish off an amazing year with only three losses but can hang their heads high.

"All of them will be back next year," Rasche said "Next year we will be in the hunt for the state championship."

Haan is not done yet and will play in the Class 2A singles tournament this Friday at Johnston High School. She takes on Iowa City West's Maggie Shin.