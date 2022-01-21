How have the QBs selected in the 2014 NFL draft performed?

The draft produced Jimmy Garoppolo and ...

Garoppolo was chosen 63rd overall out of Eastern Illinois by the New England Patriots in 2014. How have the other quarterbacks from that draft class performed in the NFL?

St. Louis Rams: Garrett Gilbert

Garrett Gilbert was selected No. 214 overall by the Rams, the final quarterback chosen in 2014. Gilbert attended Texas, then SMU. He has made two NFL starts, losing both. He has played on four teams in four seasons, throwing for 477 yards with a TD and a pick.

New York Jets: Tajh Boyd

The New York Jets went for a quarterback in the sixth round, choosing Tajh Boyd at No. 213. The Clemson product spent his NFL career being cut and waived by the Jets and Steelers. He was cut on Aug. 31, 2014 by Gang Green, meaning he did not make the roster out of camp.

Baltimore Ravens: Keith Wenning

The Baltimore Ravens opted for Keith Wenning in the sixth round as the 194th pick. The Ball State QB never had an NFL stat. He was cut and waived numerous times by four teams.

Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. McCarron

The Bengals used the 164th pick — a fifth-rounder — to grab A.J. McCarron, a national champion from Alabama. He spent three years in Cincinnati, going 2-1 as a starter. McCarron also played for Houston and the Oakland Raiders, overall splitting four starts. He has thrown for 1,173 yards with 6 TDs and 3 picks.

Kansas City Chiefs: Aaron Murray

The Kansas City Chiefs went SEC in 2014, picking Aaron Murray in the fifth round out of Georgia. He has no NFL stats.

Houston Texans: Tom Savage

The Texans used a fourth-rounder — No. 135 overall — to pick Tom Savage from that college football powerhouse, Rutgers. Savage was 2-7 as a starter for Houston, throwing for 2,000 yards with 5 TD passes and 7 picks.

Arizona Cardinas: Logan Thomas

The Cardinals went for Virginia Tech’s Logan Thomas at No. 120 in the fourth round. He has spent more time catching passes than throwing them. He played in two games for Arizona in 2014 with no stats. He resurfaced in 2017 with Buffalo as a tight end. Thomas is on his fourth team and had a great year with Washington, catching 72 passes for 670 yards.

New England Patriots: Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots thought they needed a succession plan for Tom Brady, so they went to Eastern Illinois and chose Jimmy Garoppolo. He won his two starts in New England in 2016, filling in for the GOAT. Overall, he is 33-14 and has thrown for 11,852 yards with 71 TDs and 38 picks.

Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr

Derek joined brother David as an NFL QB when the Raiders used a second-rounder — No. 36 — and selected the Fresno State play-caller. Derek Carr is 57-70 as a starter with the Raiders. He has thrown for 31,700 yards with 193 TDs against 85 picks.

Minnesota Vikings: Teddy Bridgewater

The Vikings had the 32nd overall pick and went with Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater. What might have been… had he not suffered a horrific knee injury. He was 17-11 with Minnesota, playing in 2014 and ’15 before missing ’16 and most of ’17 due to the injury. He has also played for the Saints, Panthers and is currently a Denver Bronco. Bridgewater has thrown for 14,437 yards with 71 touchdowns and 43 picks.

Cleveland Browns: Johnny Manziel

The quarterback carousel in Cleveland made a major headlines at pick No. 22 when the Browns selected Johnny Manziel, who had won a Heisman at Texas A&M. It didn’t quite pan out for the AFC North team, did it? Manziel was 2-6 as a starter in Cleveland and out of the NFL by 2015.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles

The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed in-state with the third overall pick and snagged Blake Bortles from UCF. (For sure, they would not need to use another first-rounder on a QB for 10-15 years, right?) Bortles spent five seasons in Jacksonville and was 24-49 as a starter. He has also been with the Rams (twice), Broncos, Packers, and Saints.

Bonus picture: McCarron, Wenning in Cincinnati

