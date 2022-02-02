QB Tom Brady passes torch to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Instagram story

The Baltimore Ravens battled with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady during his days in New England. Brady went up against many great Baltimore defensive units and faced off with Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco time and time again, but Brady ends his NFL career 0-1 against Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, as the all-time great signal caller announced his retirement on Tuesday after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to round out his career.

After he broke the news of his own retirement, he posted a series of Instagram stories that thanked many of his former teammates as well as reposting congratulatory messages that he received from around the world. However, he took the time to post a photo of him and Jackson, saying that the Ravens’ quarterback is next.

On the day he officially retired, Tom Brady had a message for Lamar Jackson on IG pic.twitter.com/OaA6Qj3Ky3 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 2, 2022

Jackson has a lot of respect for Brady and vice versa, and it clearly shows. When the two met in Week 9 of 2019, the shared heartwarming moments both before and after Baltimore’s 37-20 win.

Tom Brady was one of Lamar Jackson’s childhood idols. This has gotta be one of Lamar’s coolest moments as a pro. pic.twitter.com/SbR8xh08qx — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 29, 2022

Brady heads into retirement as one of the greatest (if not the greatest) football player ever. Jackson has expressed how he wishes to be like Brady in some aspects, and now that the veteran quarterback is hanging up his cleats, he seems to be passing the torch to Jackson.