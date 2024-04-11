QB Shedeur Sanders attends first in-person lecture at Colorado after more than a year

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders attended an in-person lecture on campus for the first time recently, more than a year after he enrolled as a student, according to a video posted to his YouTube channel Wednesday.

The video shows him being trailed by videographers as he enters a chemistry class in Boulder, then causing a quiet stir during the lecture as some fellow students notice him and the cameras.

“Do you know how long it’s been since I’ve been to one in-person class?” Sanders says in the video after leaving the lecture hall.

His nine-minute video is entitled, "Shedeur Sanders Attends In-Person Lecture For First Time."

This does not mean he hadn’t attended classes at all. Just not in-person.

But then college is not what it used to be.

Just ask Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head football coach.

In January, “Coach Prime” spoke about this during a podcast with host Bret Boone, his former baseball teammate with the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s so different now man because most of the school is online,” Deion Sanders said. “Like, they go to classes and I’m like, 'You guys are missing the best part of college − to be on campus, to walk around and build the atmosphere and build relationships on campus with other students outside of football.' That’s the best part of it, but now you have so many kids, they’re just online. I don’t even know if Shedeur has partaken a class on campus in his college career.”

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles with the ball during a game against the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 13, 2023.

Shedeur Sanders is a senior sociology major at Colorado in his second year at the university after transferring from Jackson State and enrolling at CU in January 2023.

“It’s actually not all that uncommon, especially for student-athletes, whose schedules with class, practice, and competition can get really complex,” CU Boulder spokesman Steve Hurlbert said in response to a question about online-only learning at the university.

Shedeur Sanders has additional responsibilities in the meantime. He is in middle of spring football practice, which concludes with the annual spring game on April 27.

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders attends first in-person lecture on campus