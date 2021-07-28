QB Jarrett Stidham absent from Patriots’ first training camp practice
The New England Patriots were without quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the start of training camp on Wednesday. New England kicked of it’s first practice of camp at roughly 10 a.m..
Stidham will compete against quarterbacks Mac Jones, Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer during training camp in what is clearly an open competition. Here are the other players who were absent.
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Stephon Gilmore
Special teams player Brandon King
TE Dalton Keene
LB Chase Winovich
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
S Joshuah Bledsoe
TE Devin Asiasi
DT Byron Cowart
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was in attendance, but was wearing a red non-contact jersey. New England will kick off training camp by practicing Wednesday through Saturday, with the additional dates to be announced.
