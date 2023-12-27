QB C.J. Stroud returns to Texans' practice, in 'Phase 4' of the concussion protocol

Stroud has been in concussion protocol since suffering the injury in Week 14

Good news for the Houston Texans on Wednesday as quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice for the first time in nearly three weeks.

Stroud has been out since Week 14 after suffering a concussion during Houston's loss to the New York Jets.

CJ Stroud tossing ball around before individual drills begin #Texans pic.twitter.com/pjxkOuY7qT — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) December 27, 2023

Case Keenum started the Texans' last two games — a win over the Tennessee Titans and a Christmas Eve loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Sunday that Stroud was making progress and was a part of team meetings. After Wednesday's practice, Ryans told the media that Stroud is in Phase 4 of the protocol.

"It's encouraging to have CJ back out at practice today," Ryans said. "It lifts everybody's spirits to see him back, doing well and still progressing in the right direction. Right now, he's in [Phase] 4 of the concussion protocol, [and] he still has one more phase.

"We're just looking for efficiency. Being able to command a huddle. Being efficient with the plays that we're asking him to run. ... You're looking for him to be comfortable in the moment. And the main thing is you want to keep the defenders off of him as much as possible, so we don't have another hit and make him go backwards. We want to make sure we're protecting him."

Stroud was second in the NFL in passing yards (3,631) in the NFL before he suffered the injury in Week 14.

The 8-7 Texans finish up the season against the Titans and Indianapolis Colts. They are currently tied with the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South, but due to tiebreakers sit just outside the playoff picture.

Due to his absence, though, Stroud's strong lead in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race has dwindled as Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has gained tremendous ground.

With two games remaining, Nacua, who was taken with the 177th-overall pick, is on pace to blow by the NFL's single-season record for catches by a rookie — the Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle caught 104 in 2021. In the two games that Stroud has missed, Nacua has hauled in 14 receptions for 196 yards and a score. He currently has 96 receptions for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

