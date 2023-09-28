Q&A with LSU beat writer Wilson Alexander

Sep. 27—The Daily Journal caught up with LSU beat writer Wilson Alexander of The Advocate to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-LSU matchup.

Things looked a bit rough for LSU in Week 1 (as was the case last year), but it seems like the Tigers recalibrated nicely following the loss to a good FSU team. What's been the biggest difference from the opener to now, other than the level of competition the Seminoles presented?

The biggest difference has been the improvement on offense. With Jayden Daniels attacking one-on-one matchups downfield more consistently than in the past, this group has become explosive and difficult to defend. LSU also discovered its ground game with Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs. That helps immensely.

It looked like Harold Perkins was playing a more traditional linebacker role in the opener but has moved back to being an edge disruptor since. What was the thinking in the initial move, and what makes him so good as a pass rusher?

LSU thought playing Perkins inside was the natural next step for his career. It talked about him being more versatile in that role and how he had come to LSU to learn the whole position. It did not work in the opener. Perkins looked lost in pass coverage, and LSU abandoned the idea within days. Perkins is such a good pass rusher because of his speed and athleticism. He gets around the edge incredibly quick.

Malik Nabers is third nationally in receiving yards and (I believe) just put together the most yards in a single game in program history. Where has he grown most since last year, and what makes him such a difficult cover? And how has the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. opposite him helped?

Not the most yards in a single game — Kayshon Boutte holds that record from LSU-Ole Miss in 2020 — but it was still one of the greatest days for a receiver in team history. He grew the most in his practice habits, Brian Kelly said, which translates to the games. And over the last year, Nabers learned every receiver position. He's already fantastic in contested catch situations, and now LSU can move him around, making him difficult to game plan for. His presence opens up things for teammates like Thomas. He's turning into a bona fide No. 2 teams have to account for as well.

Jayden Daniels tormented Ole Miss last year, and he's off to a great start in 2023. How is he better than he was a season ago?

Daniels is pushing the ball downfield. He had started to by the time LSU played Ole Miss, but he still averaged 7.5 yards per attempt last year. Through four games, Daniels is now at 10.5 yards per attempt. He hasn't been afraid to let it rip, and his legs remain a threat. He's much more complete than he was at this time last season.

Other than Perkins and the defensive tackles, who are the key players to watch defensively?

The two inside linebackers, junior Greg Penn and freshman Whit Weeks. They combined for 32 tackles over the last two games. LSU may also have senior linebacker Omar Speights after he missed the last two games.

Ole Miss knows how big a game this is, particularly with how last weekend in Tuscaloosa went. Does this game seem to hold the same gravity for LSU from your perspective?

Absolutely. LSU entered this season with lofty aspirations, and it can't get there without beating Ole Miss. This team believes it can be very good, but it knows it has to improve on the defensive side. The next two games are critical at Ole Miss and at Missouri. There's a chance to be 7-1 going into the Alabama game, but the Tigers could also be 5-3. They know have to play their best to get through this stretch.

If LSU is going to leave Oxford with a win, ______ has to happen.

LSU has to stop the run better than it has at times this season and make Ole Miss one-dimensional. The Tigers have allowed 132.3 yards rushing per game. If they can reach obvious passing situations, then they have a defensive front that can get after Jaxson Dart.

michael.katz@djournal.com