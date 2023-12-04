Purdy's MVP odds skyrocket after 49ers QB's huge game vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There's a new NFL MVP frontrunner in the league.

During the 49ers' 42-19 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, quarterback Brock Purdy made his case for the award with an electric four-touchdown performance opposite Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles signal-caller was the MVP favorite coming into the Week 13 rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, but Purdy now has the lead according to odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Purdy's odds to win league MVP skyrocketed from +1200 to +300 after the 49ers' win, with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following closely behind at +380 as of Monday.

Hurts went from leading the pack with +150 odds before Sunday's game to now sitting third at +400 after completing 26 of 45 pass attempts for 298 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and an 85.2 passer rating in the Eagles' loss.

Meanwhile, Purdy returned to the Linc for the first time since tearing the UCL in his throwing elbow during last season's NFL title clash and showed out. The 23-year-old connected on 19 of his 27 pass attempts for 314 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 148.8 passer rating in the huge NFC showdown.

During the 2023 NFL season so far, Purdy is No. 1 among the league's quarterbacks in passer rating (116.1), yards per attempt (9.6), completion percentage (70.2) and touchdown percentage (6.9). He might have been a shoo-in for the MVP award already if it weren't for the 49ers' three-game losing streak in October, where he still performed reasonably well outside of a whopping five picks thrown during that time.

Purdy is no stranger to recognition since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 of the 49ers' 2022 campaign. The second-year pro and last overall pick of the 2022 draft has matched or broken countless franchise and league records during his short time in the league, and last season was a finalist for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

But while an MVP trophy on Purdy's mantel certainly would be nice, the young quarterback and the rest of the 49ers are focused on one thing as the season persists: Bringing a sixth Super Bowl trophy back to San Francisco.

