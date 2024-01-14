Purdy hilariously sniffs out Cowboys hat signature prank originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Despite the 49ers not playing this weekend, quarterback Brock Purdy still made a winning play to endear himself to 49ers fans further.

On a recent edition of "Will They Sign?", sportswear company Fanatics presented Purdy with a Dallas Cowboys hat, which the 49ers signal-caller profusely refused to sign.

"Whoa, heck no. I ain't signing this," Purdy said with a smile. "Are you serious? Heck no. Nah, I ain't doing that."

Brock Purdy passed the vibe check when @fanatics tried to get him to sign a Dallas Cowboys hat 🤣#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/tXgaOXIgs0 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 14, 2024

Fanatics' attempted prank on Purdy wasn't the first time the apparel company tried to trick a 49ers player into an autograph, as star running back Christian McCaffrey hilariously signed a University of Southern California hat with his stat line from a game where his Stanford Cardinal thumped the Trojans 41-22 in December 2015.

San Francisco's long-standing feud with Dallas is one of the most storied rivalries in professional sports, with clashes between the two iconic franchises delivering some of the most historic moments in the history of the National Football League.

Despite being just 24 years old and in his second season in the NFL, Purdy has already gotten a healthy helping of the bitter feud between Dallas and San Francisco. Purdy started at quarterback in the 49ers' 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the 2022 Divisional Round and most recently threw for four touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 5 demolition of Dallas in a 42-10 rout on "Sunday Night Football" earlier this season.

With the 49ers holding the No. 1 NFC playoff seed and the Cowboys in the No. 2 seed, these historic franchises could be on a collision course for an epic postseason matchup that will determine who represents the conference in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII.



