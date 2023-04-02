Breaking news:

LSU dominates Iowa, 102-85, in record-setting national championship game

Purdue's Zach Edey named Naismith National Player of the Year

7
Jason Owens
·2 min read

Purdue center Zach Edey was named the Naismith National Player of the Year on Sunday.

A junior All-American, Edey led Purdue to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before the Boilermakers fell victim to the biggest upset in tournament history with a first-round loss to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. He was previously named the Associated Press National Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Wooden Award.

"It's been everything I could have expected coming back to school this year," Edey said after winning the award. "It's been everything I could have expected and more."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at United Center on March 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Zach Edey won another National Player of the Year honor on Sunday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A former three-star recruit, Edey joined Purdue as a freshman in 2020 ranked outside of the nation's top 150 prospects. He grew up playing hockey and baseball in Canada and didn't play organized basketball until high school.

His 7-foot-4 frame made him a recruiting target for Purdue, and he spent his freshman season coming off the bench while averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He earned a starting role as a sophomore last season and upped his averages to 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

He developed into the nation's most dominant post player during the 2022-23 regular season, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the floor. Purdue finished 29-6 and won the Big Ten regular season title.

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang earned Naismith Coach of the Year honors. He led the Wildcats to a 26-10 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats advanced to the Elite Eight, where they lost a 79-76 thriller to FAU.

UCLA's Jaylen Clark earned Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors. A two-time member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive team, Clark averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a junior.

Recommended Stories