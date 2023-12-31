Purdue women's basketball runs through Wisconsin

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue women's basketball weaponized its man to man defense and utilized pressure to overwhelm Wisconsin at Mackey Arena on Saturday night.

Double teams were set and springs were trapped by the Boilermakers who flowed back and forth being man and the passing lanes to create confusion and chaos within Wisconsin's offense.

Then came the shooting barrage that was unquenchable for Purdue who had heard enough about its lack of consistency on offense.

Purdue jumped to a 10-1 run in the opening three minutes and never trailed.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Caitlyn Harper (34) smiles during the starting line-ups prior to the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 79-63.

Senior Caitlyn Harper led five players who hit double digits with 16 points and Purdue boiled through Wisconsin 89-50. Madison Layden scored 14 points, Jeanet Terry and Mary Ashley Stevenson each had 13 points and senior Abbey Ellis added 12 points.

A clear message was sent across the bows of the Big Ten Conference for Purdue (8-5, 1-1 Big Ten) heading into its Jan. 2 matchup against Rutgers at Mackey Arena.

Purdue scored its most points against Wisconsin since beating the Badgers 82-79 in overtime on March 2, 2007.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue women's basketball beats Wisconsin 89-50