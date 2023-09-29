Purdue vs. Illinois football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds, weather

It's Homecoming and a rivalry game as Purdue football hosts Illinois on Saturday in a Big Ten matchup. The Cannon Trophy is up for grabs, and the Boilermakers are hoping to hold it for a fourth straight season.

This game pits Purdue coach Ryan Walters against his old boss, Illinois coach Bret Bielema. Walters was Illinois' defensive coordinator from 2021-22, building the unit into one of the nation's best.

His move to Purdue has affected both teams, which are struggling defensively: Purdue allows 32.3 points per game (14th in the Big Ten) and Illinois 27.3 (13th). Purdue allows 404 yards per game (13th) and Illinois 422.8 (14th). The teams share last place in allowing 23.5 first downs per game.

Line play on both sides of scrimmage has been an Illinois issue: It has allowed 15 sacks (most in the Big Ten) while getting to opposing QBs 5 times (13th most).

Purdue vs. Illinois start time today

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

What channel is Purdue football on today?

TV: Peacock, with Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analysis), Zora Stephenson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the odds for Purdue vs. Illinois?

Favorite: Purdue by 1 point, according to BetMGM

Over/under: 53.5 total points

Moneyline: Illinois -110, Purdue -110

Purdue football weather

Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Players to watch

Purdue: QB Hudson Card (62.8% completions, 1,027 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions); Devin Mockobee (216 rushing yards, 4.1 per carry, 2 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (176 rushing yards, 4 TDs rushing, 1 kickoff return TD); Yassen Abdur-Rahmaan (22 catches, 280 yards); Deion Burks (15 catches, 294 yards, 3 TDs); Dillon Thieneman (38 tackles, 2 INTs); Kydran Jenkins (5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Illinois: Luke Altmyer (62.3% completions, 874 yards, 4 TDs, 7 INTs; 3 rush TDs); Reggie Love III (248 yards, 5.6 per carry, 1 TD); Isaiah Williams (24 catches, 333 yards); Pat Bryant (13 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs); Keith Randolph Jr. (27 tackles, 3 for loss); Scott Miles (26 tackles, 1 INT return for TD).

Purdue football schedule 2023

Illinois 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. Toledo W, 30-28 Sept. 9 at Kansas L, 34-23 Sept. 16 vs. Penn State L, 30-13 Sept. 23 vs. Florida Atlantic W, 23-17 Sept. 30 at Purdue 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock Oct. 6 (Fri.) vs. Nebraska 8 p.m., FS1 Oct. 14 at Maryland TBA, TBA Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin TBA, TBA Nov. 4 at Minnesota TBA, TBA Nov. 11 vs. Indiana TBA, TBA Nov. 18 at Iowa TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA, TBA

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue vs. Illinois football: How to watch on Peacock, betting odds