Purdue proves to have too much for the Wisconsin Badgers to overcome

MADISON – Zach Edey is the face of Purdue basketball.

But as Wisconsin coach Greg Gard noted before the teams met Sunday, the second-ranked Boilermakers have surrounded the 7-foot-4, 300-pound center with a plethora of talent.

Edey and his teammates showed their ability to handle a top-10 foe and a hostile crowd by grinding out a 75-69 victory over No. 6 UW at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) fell 1 ½ games behind the Boilermakers (21-2, 10-2) in the chase for the regular-season title.

Remember the teams close the regular season on March 10 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue extended its winning streak to seven games and UW lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Edey came in averaging 24.8 points and 13.5 rebounds in Big Ten play. He had 15 double-doubles in 22 games overall.

The 7-foot-4, 300-pound Edey was limited to just four field-goal attempts in the opening half. His first field goal came with 4 minutes 57 seconds left in the half. After scoring five points in the first half, Edey scored 13 points in the second half.

BOX SCORE: Purdue 75, Wisconsin 69

He hit 7 of 13 shots, grabbed 13 rebounds and added two assists and set a program record by scoring in double figures for the 74th consecutive game.

Point guard Braden Smith, shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.1 points per game, hit 5 of 10 shots and scored 11 points in the first half. Smith finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Guard Lance Jones hit huge shots throughout the game and led Purdue in scoring with 20 points. He hit 3 of 7 three-pointers and 8 of 14 shots overall and added six rebounds and three assists. Fletcher Loyer added 12 points.

The Boilermakers had a big edge in second-chance points (21-14), in total rebounds (42-29) and from the free-throw line (18 of 23 vs. 12 of 14 for UW).

Purdue used a forward, starting with Trey Kaufman-Renn, to shadow Steven Crowl. That allowed Edey to guard Tyler Wahl and sag into the lane and play a one-man zone.

Wahl eventually attacked the basket and finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead UW. AJ Storr added 14 but missed all four of his three-point attempts and 11 of 15 shots overall. Max Klesmit added 10 points for UW, but none after halftime.

Crowl finished with eight points and five rebounds. Chucky Hepburn and Connor Essegian added six points apiece.

UW came in shooting 35.8% from three-point range but went 0 for 11 in the second half and finished 3 for 19.

Brutal.

The first 20 minutes offered mostly entertaining basketball on both ends of the court.

Purdue emerged with a 34-32 lead despite Edey hitting just 1 of 4 shots. The primary reason Purdue was ahead? Rebounds.

The Boilermakers led in overall rebounds (20-11), offensive rebounds (8-3) and second-chance points (13-4).

UW’s biggest lead was 12-7 thanks to hitting 5 of 9 shots.

Smith led the Boilermakers back and eventually into a six-point lead by hitting 5 of his first 6 shots.

UW used a 6-2 run over the final 1:31 to close within two points at halftime.

Essegian hit a tough baseline jumper and Storr scored inside off a feed from Wahl. After Loyer hit two free throws with 18.8 seconds left, Hepburn found Wahl in the lane for a basket with 3.5 seconds left to cut the deficit to 34-32.

Klesmit had a chance to forge a 39-39 tie early in the second half but missed an open three-pointer. Jones came down and buried a three-pointer from the right wing to push the lead to 42-36.

Then after Edey blocked a shot by Crowl, Smith scored off an inbound play for a 44-36 lead with 16:20 left.

UW’s deficit was 50-40 when Storr scored on a hard drive and was fouled. He hit the free throw to cut Purdue’s lead to 50-43 with 12:20 left.

Would that spark the home team?

Yes. The Badgers pulled within 52-49 on a basket by Wahl but Jones answered with a killer three-pointer to push the lead to 55-49 with 9:22 left.

UW twice pulled back to within four points but Edey scored off a miss by Smith for a 59-53 lead.

Wahl scored back-to back baskets to cut the deficit to 59-57 but Jones scored on a drive, after the Boilermakers grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw by Edey, for a 61-57 lead.

After Klesmit missed the first of bonus free throws with 4:03 left, Edey scored in the lane over Crowl, who had four fouls, for a 63-57 lead with 3:41 left.

After Storr missed a jumper, Edey was fouled wit 3:06 left. He hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 64-57 lead.

Wahl scored inside but Fletcher Loyer hit a jumper and the lead was 66-59 with 2:26 left. Wahl missed inside attacking Edey, but Edey was called for a foul going for a rebound with 1:45 left.

Crowl hit both free throws and the Badgers were within 66-61.

After a UW timeout, Hepburn stripped Smith. Hepburn missed a contested drive but Wahl grabbed the rebound and UW eventually got a deep three-point attempt from Essegian.

The shot missed and Wahl lost the ball after grabbing the rebound. That led to a transition basket by Jones and a 68-61 lead with with 59 seconds left.

Smith stripped Klesmit and hit two free throws with 52 seconds left. Purdue's lead was 70-61 and UW's victory hopes were slipping away.

Crowl scored off a rebound and UW called a timeout with 37.7 seconds left. Still, UW faced a seven-point deficit.

Hepburn stripped Smith again and scored this time, with 28.8 seconds left, to pull UW within 70-65.

After a UW timeout, Hepburn fouled Smith on the inbound with 27.3 seconds left. Smith made both free throws for a 72-65 lead.

Hepburn was fouled trying to score off a rebound and hit both free throws cot cut the deficit to 72-67 with 17.1 seconds left. Edey ended the drama with a dunk after the Boilermakers broke UW's full-court press.

UW battled the defending regular-season champion for 40 minutes but wasn't good enough on Sunday.

Purdue center Zach Edey is swamped by Wisconsin forwards Tyler Wahl (5) and Steven Crowl during the first half Sunday at the Kohl Center. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Purdue proves to have too much for Badgers to overcome