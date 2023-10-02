Purdue football vs. Iowa matchup features a struggling defense vs. a struggling offense

Purdue football continues Big Ten West action when it visits Iowa on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).

The Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1) is coming off their best game of the season, a 44-19 victory over Illinois. Purdue broke open a tight game with a 21-0 third-quarter edge and a balanced attack (217 passing yards, 189 rushing).

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) bounces back from a shutout loss with a 26-16 win over Michigan State that comes at a cost. Quarterback Cade McNamara suffers a knee injury that may keep him out a while, putting the offensive pressure on redshirt sophomore Deacon Hill, who gets his first meaningful action against MSU.

5 things to know about Purdue football

∎ Despite better numbers against Illinois, Purdue allows 29.6 points, 398.2 yards, 240.8 passing yards and 22.2 first downs per game (all 13th in the Big Ten). They have covered up some of that by sacking opposing quarterbacks 16 times, 3rd-most among conference teams.

∎ Purdue gets 23.8 first downs per game (2nd) but is just 3-of-11 on fourth-down conversions (12th).

∎ There are a lot of flags during Purdue games: The Boilermakers commit 6+ penalties a game for 59.6 yards (3rd-most); opponents commit 8 penalties for 70 yards (most).

∎ Purdue has been outscored in the first (31-23), second (58-41) and fourth quarters (45-27), but holds a 49-14 third-quarter edge.

∎ Purdue has fumbled 11 times, losing 5; the Boilers have forced 5 fumbles, recovering 1.

Insider: Purdue shows what it can be in blowout win

5 things to know Iowa football

∎ The last thing Iowa needs is a quarterback issue. The Hawkeyes are worst in the Big Ten in yards per game (240.8, 65 per game behind 13th), passing yards (133.8), first downs (13), third-down conversions (27.7%) and time of possession (26 minutes, 40 seconds).

∎ Iowa has 10 offensive touchdowns, 1 in Big Ten play.

∎ Iowa has fumbled 10 times, losing 5; the Hawkeyes have forced 4 fumbles, recovering 2.

∎ The Hawkeyes ride their defense (3rd in efficiency), clean play (15 penalties committed, 2nd fewest) and special teams (8-of-9 field goals, the Big Ten's leading punter − Tory Taylor averages 46.2 net yards per punt − and a punt return for a touchdown last week).

∎ Iowa has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

Count 'em up: Five numbers that tell the story of Iowa's win

Purdue's key players

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (288 rushing yards, 6.3 per carry, 5 TDs; 1 kickoff return for TD); Devin Mockobee (283 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 3 TDs); Hudson Card (63.8% completions, 1,244 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 3 rushing TDs); Dillon Thieneman (9.0 tackles per game); Kane Sanoussi (6.6 tackles per game); Kydran Jenkins (6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Iowa's key players

Leshon Williams (211 rushing yards); Deacon Hill (42.9% completions, 164 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT); Erick All (14 catches, 183 yards, 2 TDs); Jay Higgins 12.4 tackles per game (most in Big Ten); Nick Johnson (9.2 tackles per game); Cooper DeJean (6 tackles per game, 1 INT, 1 punt return TD); Drew Stevens (8-of-9 FGs, 11-of-11 PATs); Tory Taylor (48.2 yards per punt).

What channel is Purdue vs. Iowa football on?

The game is on Peacock.

Purdue football vs. Iowa betting odds

Iowa opens as a 3.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 41.5 total points.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue football vs. Iowa storylines, trends in Big Ten matchup