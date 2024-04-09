Purdue basketball's Camden Heide made an all-time highlight, but he wasn't supposed to

GLENDALE, Ariz. − Camden Heide became a highlight in college basketball for eternity.

But did you know it only happened because he abandoned his assignment?

It's true.

Purdue basketball fans remember Jon Octeus "baptizing the masses" against Indiana, Carsen Edwards' "I'm not playing" left-handed dunk, also against the Hoosiers, and even Big Dog Glenn Robinson posterizing Kansas' Greg Ostertag in the Sweet 16.

Heide, Purdue's high-flying redshirt freshman, set the standard for mind-blowing dunks when he grabbed a rebound out of midair, cupped it in his right hand and threw it back through the hoop early in the second half.

It was a play made on instincts.

"I wasn't supposed to crash because they wanted me to get the jam and get back in transition, but I think (Cam) Spencer was on me and he turned his back to go get Zach (Edey) and go for the rebound," Heide explained. "So it was a perfect opportunity and the ball came off the hoop in a perfect way and I was able to dunk it."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) dunks the ball during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Connecticut Huskies, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue's Camden Heide was supposed to be on D, instead on highlights