What do pundits and fans think of Scotland Euro 2024 squad?

[SNS]

The countdown to Euro 2024 is well and truly on for Scotland after Steve Clarke named his 28-player provisional squad.

There were very few surprise names in the group, which will be cut to 26 after the friendlies against Finland and Gibraltar at the start of June.

BBC Sport Scotland has collated the views of fans and pundits, and you can join the debate too.

Squad has 'quality & depth' - pundits' view

Former Scotland striker and BBC Sport presenter and pundit Steven Thompson

Clarke was never going to be too left field. Ryan Jack is perhaps fortunate to make it.

Ross McCrorie a good decision as he’s been playing right side for Bristol City and is a consistent performer.

Ben Doak's inclusion is a bonus a wild card, something different. Max Johnston is unlucky not to make it.

Former Scotland defender and BBC Sport pundit Leanne Crichton

McCrorie as an effective wildcard is brilliant. I really like him as a player, he's super versatile and a top athlete. He fits the Clarke mould really well.

Doak is another one I didn't expect to be included just because of his injuries this season; I thought it would come too soon.

Whether he'll be there when it's cut to 26 players I'm not sure. He could be the one to get the nation excited.

It's brilliant to see James Forrest in. I think it was expected, but there was a risk he could miss out because of Clarke's loyalty to some players.

I'm surprised at Jack. I know he's been fit and available but I think he's probably lucky to be included and it's down to the loyalty the manager shows.

When it comes to the big stage you need quality, squad depth and good characters. When you look at the squad it ticks the majority of those boxes.

Former Scotland striker and BBC Sport pundit Kenny Miller

There are not too many shocks, but I was surprised to see so many defenders.

That might tie into some not being fully fit and questionable whether they're going to make the plane.

I wouldn't have minded seeing a few more attacking players.

Doak is a surprise, a wildcard. But he's also someone we were talking about seven or eight months ago that if he was fit he is one who could make it given the quality he's got in the attacking area.

[BBC Sport]

Who will drop out before the finals? - analysis

BBC Sport Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English

So, two of these players will miss out. A goalkeeper will almost certainly be one of them. Liam Kelly, probably. But who's the other?

Scotland are so thin at right-back and right wing-back that McCrorie has a big chance of making the cut if he shows up well in camp.

Similarly, Doak in a forward role. The teenager has not played for Liverpool since December but, if he's now fit, he offers something that Scotland lack - absolute pace out wide. If Doak impresses in training, he's probably in.

Clarke has seven centre-backs. Does he need seven? He has eight midfielders. Does he need eight?

Of those 15 players who is the most vulnerable? With his lack of game time, it could be Jack. Or if he wants Jack's experience as a defensive midfielder it could be that one of the centre-halves loses out.

Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous and Scott McKenna are shoo-ins. Clarke loves Grant Hanley. That leaves John Souttar and Liam Cooper.

These debates, just when you thought they were over, will be raging everywhere in Scotland right now.

[BBC Sport]

'Doak a great call'

Mark: How does Jack get in the squad, he's been crocked majority of the season. I'm an Aberdeen fan and Connor Barron is surely a better shout.

DirectorOfFoot: An absolutely remarkable turnaround in Forrest’s season. Don’t think anyone would even have had him in the conversation two months ago.

Kenny: Well done Forrest. Totally deserved. He's the form player in that 28.

James: Strong selection, tough group but confident they can get out of it. Backing Forrest to be the surprise player.

Stephen: Getting Doak is a great call. Hopefully he can get back to full fitness and get some time in the two friendlies. Even having a player like that to come on as a sub is a huge boost. I can't get my head around Jack though. And looks like we'll never see Ryan Gauld, which is a massive shame.

James: The squad is pretty much as expected they just have to go out and do the business, Hopefully silencing the doubters. Come on Scotland.

Armstrong, Conway, Gauld - who's unlucky?

Anon: I’m surprised that someone like Danny Armstrong or Blair Spittal weren’t in discussion. Both have had outstanding seasons and would fit in well with Scotland.

Stephen B: Good squad but I think Armstrong could easily fit into it. Lots of pace with lots of assists this season. Could have given the midfield some pace and assists to our strikers.

Nicola: Thought Armstrong would've been in with a shout given the volume of chances he creates - something we'll definitely need to in Germany. Disappointed in that, but I'm sure he'd not far away from the managers thoughts for the future.

Allan: All round not a lot of options for Clarke, personally I would have preferred to see more youth in the team. Barron an obvious example but there are others who arguably could be have been better than same old squad players.

McKenzie: I would of personally picked Tommy Conway over Doak. Electric pace always playing on the shoulder of the last defender and chases every ball down.

Craig: Typical three great players are missing in Hickey, Patterson and Ferguson but Doak is an exciting talent. I wished Clarke had given Gauld more of a chance though and he too is a player that can impact the game.