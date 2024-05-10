Pulse and Lightning keep pressure up on Thunder

London Pulse kept the pressure up on Netball Super League leaders Manchester Thunder with a gritty 58-53 win over Surrey Storm.

Olivia Tchine led the way for Pulse at the Copper Box Arena as she bagged 41 goals while Berri Neil chipped in with 17.

Pulse have 33 points from 13 matches and are level with Thunder and Loughborough Lightning, though the Manchester outfit have played a game fewer.

"I am proud of the resilience shown by the players. It was a stressful game, but stressful in a good way," Pulse director of netball Sam Bird told Sky Sports.

"I want us to play an exciting brand of netball. The fans have loved what they have seen."

Lightning had much more straightforward victory as they eased to a 76-51 win away to Team Bath as Mary Cholhok chalked up 41 goals.

Elsewhere, Joyce Mvula bagged 40 goals and Harriet Jones 19 as Leeds Rhinos ran out 59-49 winners over Saracens Mavericks in Sheffield.

Thunder face Cardiff Dragons at 17:00 BST on Saturday in a match which will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.