Pulisic nets 2 as AC Milan ends winless run by thrashing Cagliari

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — United States standout Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday, although he had a very different name on the back of his jersey.

In an initiative proposed by Milan — and followed by five other Serie A clubs — the players wore jerseys featuring maternal surnames. Pulisic had ‘Harlow.’

Second-placed Milan remained seven points above Bologna, which moved into third after winning at Napoli 2-0, and eight points above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri's match against already-relegated Salernitana on Sunday.

Cagliari remained three points above the drop zone.

Milan was looking to snap a six-match winless run, and broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time when the ball bounced around the area to an unmarked Ismael Bennacer, who volleyed his team into the lead.

Leao hit the crossbar in the second half before setting up Pulisic in the 59th minute to double Milan’s lead.

Nahitan Nández pulled one back for Cagliari four minutes later but Milan restored its two-goal advantage in the 74th with a 30-yard rocket from Tijjani Reijnders.

Cagliari came incredibly close to reducing the deficit again 10 minutes from time when Gaetano Oristanio’s in-swinging corner came off the right post and back out to Eldor Shomurodov, who then hit the crossbar.

Milan scored twice more through Leao and Pulisic, whose finish was not cleared off the line in time by Yerry Mina.

BOOS FOR NAPOLI

Former champion Napoli was heavily booed during the home loss to Bologna.

A drama-filled opening 20 minutes saw Napoli concede two goals and have a penalty saved.

Dan Ndoye and Stefan Posch scored headers in a three-minute span for Bologna. That sparked resounding jeers from the home support.

Napoli received a penalty in the 20th minute after Victor Osimhen was fouled by Remo Freuler but Matteo Politano's spot kick was parried by Federico Ravaglia.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer