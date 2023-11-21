Puka Nacua (shoulder), Cooper Kupp (ankle) are day to day

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp received good news Monday after further testing of his right ankle.

Kupp, who left in the second quarter and did not return Sunday, has a lateral ankle sprain and is considered day to day.

"That was positive news for us," Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

Kupp could play Sunday against the Cardinals.

"It's a real possibility that he would be available," McVay said. "I know he's going to do everything in his power."

The Rams will monitor the functionality of Kupp's ankle this week.

Rookie receiver Puka Nacua injured his shoulder on the pass interference penalty he drew in the fourth quarter, and McVay also called him day to day.

The Rams will see the return of running back Kyren Williams this week. He has not played since Week 6 when he sprained his left ankle.

"It'll be great to be able to get him back, his productivity, his play energy, his overall presence," McVay said. "He's a guy that we've missed."