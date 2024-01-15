Puka Nacua scores 50-yard touchdown, Rams trail Lions 14-10

Down 14-3, the Rams needed a touchdown on their second possession to keep pace with the Lions white hot offense.

Despite quarterback Matthew Stafford taking a hit to his throwing hand, Los Angeles got exactly that.

Stafford hit rookie sensation Puka Nacua deep down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown, making the score 14-10, Detroit.

That was the second of two clutch third-down throws Stafford made on the drive. The first was on third-and-16 from the L.A. 22, as Stafford was pressured and nevertheless hit Demarcus Robinson with a 19-yard strike to move the chains.

The Rams had third-and-1 on the next set of downs and sent Nacua deep. The rookie got plenty of separation off the line and Stafford hit him in stride. Nacua avoided a couple of Lions defenders at the goal line to complete the score for the first postseason touchdown of his career.

Stafford has started the game 7-of-10 for 119 yards with a touchdown. Nacua has caught all four of his targets for 85 yards.