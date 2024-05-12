PSG vs. Toulouse Livestream: How to Watch Kylian Mbappe’s Final Paris Saint-Germain Match Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Their Champions League dreams may have been dashed, but Paris Saint-Germain fans will still have plenty to cheer for Sunday, as Les Parisiens take on Toulouse in what’s being billed as Kylian Mbappe’s final PSG match.

The French soccer star announced on Instagram this week that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, likely heading to Real Madrid. So today’s game will mark his Ligue 1 farewell.

PSG vs. Toulouse: Date, Time

The Paris Saint-Germain vs. Toulouse game takes place today, Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT live from Parc des Princes.

How to Watch PSG vs. Toulouse Online: Free Streaming

The best way to watch the PSG match from the U.S. is through beIN Sports, the international sports channel. While some cable packages offer beIN Sports, the best way to watch PSG vs. Toulouse online is through FuboTV, which includes beIN as part of its streaming lineup.

Fubo subscribers can access a live feed of beIN Sports, to livestream Mbappe’s last PSG soccer match online. Fubo lets you watch Ligue 1 matches on TV, on your phone, on your tablet or computer. What we like: the site is currently offering a 7-day free trial that you can use to stream PSG vs. Toulouse online free.

The free trial includes free DVR so you can record the Ligue 1 match to watch a PSG vs. Toulouse game replay on-demand. Get the Fubo free trial here.

Another way to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Toulouse online is through Sling TV, which also includes beIN Sports as part of their channel lineup. Get a 7-day free trial to Sling here to test out the service and use it to watch PSG vs. Toulouse soccer online free.

PSG are the top team in Ligue 1 and will take home their third-straight title, but their march to the Champions League final came to an end at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Les Rouges-et-Bleus will now close the season against 12th-ranked Toulouse.

Today’s soccer match is expected to feature a farewell ceremony for Mbappe, who told fans that he “needed this, a new challenge, after seven years.” Still, he added, “It’s a club that I will keep in my memory my entire life. I will tell everybody, my whole life, that I had the chance to play here.”

Watch Mbappe’s final Paris Saint-Germain match today by streaming it free on FuboTV here.

